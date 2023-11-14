LIQUI MOLY reveals Motorbike Chain Spray Race at EICMA 2023

LIQUI MOLY exhibited its extensive product range at this year’s EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan, highlighted by its new Motorbike Chain Spray Race.

Ayumu Sasaki, a member of the LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Team, is having an outstanding Moto3 season in which he is still competing for the World Championship title as the rider in second place in the rankings. Moto2 driver Senna Agius from the LIQUI MOLY Husqvarna Intact GP Junior Team has also been impressively demonstrating his entire skill set, securing the title in the European Championship before the season draws to a close. Products from LIQUI MOLY’s motorbike range are a solid and reliable basis for these kinds of victories, and these products were in the spotlight at the company’s trade show booth at EICMA 2023, involving a total of 1600 exhibiting companies. The showcased range included the latest development, the Motorbike Chain Spray Race.

LIQUI MOLY showcased its Motorbike Chain Spray Race at EICMA 2023. Photos courtesy of LIQUI MOLY

Given the power is transferred to the rear wheel, the chain is a pivotal component in the motorcycle’s drive system. In motor racing, it is subjected to particularly high forces with frequent and fast accelerations or on tracks with extreme inclines such as passes. These extreme force transmissions demand the utmost from the chain, which is why targeted lubrication and flawless protection are required especially in these applications. The first-class combination of ceramic solid lubricants and chemical wear protection offered by the Motorbike Chain Spray Race ensures minimum friction and maximum service life of the chain. With optimum creep characteristics, it offers excellent lubrication and corrosion protection even under extreme conditions.

LIQUI MOLY also showcased its diverse range of motor oils at EICMA. LIQUI MOLY offers more than two dozen different motor oils for motorcycles as well as gear oils, fork oils and brake fluids plus additives, service products, and care products for bikes.

LIQUI MOLY’s motorcycle range now includes the Motorbike Chain Spray Race.

LIQUI MOLY’s motor oil meets stringent quality standards which is demonstrated by the fact that motorsport teams rely on LIQUI MOLY. As an exclusive lubricant supplier, LIQUI MOLY supplies motor oil to all teams in Moto2 and Moto3. LIQUI MOLY Motorbike 4T Synth 5W-40 Street Race, is commercially available to the public. LIQUI MOLY has also been an exclusive lubricant partner for the FIM Motocross World Championship since 2022. This racing series also includes the FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) and the FIM Snowcross World Championship (SNX). Italian motorcycle manufacturer Betamotor also uses LIQUI MOLY oil for all major assemblies in its bikes. Alongside OEM filling, the cooperation also includes support of the Beta Plant Teams in the Enduro World Championship and, since 2021, also in the MXGP.