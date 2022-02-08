PWC racing circuit gets new sponsor

The personal watercraft racing circuit on the West Coast just got added support with news that high-performance engine lubricant and fuel additive manufacturer LIQUI MOLY is the 2022 title sponsor of Full Throttle WaterX. Gary Driver, LIQUI MOLY USA business development manager - marine, made the announcement. The brand also supports the Pro Watercross Tour.

Taking place in California and Arizona, LIQUI MOLY Full Throttle WaterX is the West Coast's premier PWC racing series. Owned and operated by racers for racers under the auspices of the non-profit Pro Watercross organization, it emphasizes fun, affordable and safe competition. With 25 entry classes, the tour begins March 25–27 at Havasu Landing Resort & Casino in Needles, California.

"LIQUI MOLY is a global company that sponsors many premier motorsports races and teams. With their support, we're going to grow PWC racing to new levels," said Deegan Newton, Full Throttle WaterX owner and event organizer. "Gary Driver and the LIQUI MOLY marine team have been super helpful in getting our series going. We're excited for the upcoming season and the future of our partnership."