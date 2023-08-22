Rain at Bonneville leads to cancelation of Land Speed Championship

The 2023 AMA Land Speed Grand Championship, along with the FIM Land Speed World Records, which takes place on the Bonneville Salt Flats near Wendover, Utah, has been canceled due to the remnants of Hurricane Hilary and related storm systems delivering significant rain over the past 24 hours, according to event organizers.

Due to rain, AMA Land Speed racing and world record attempts at Bonneville have been canceled for 2023. (Photo credit: Scooter Grubb)

“We’re disappointed that we’ll be unable to run the AMA Land Speed Grand Championship this year,” says AMA Track Racing Manager Ken Saillant. “We always enjoy holding this event, and it’s unfortunate the weather once again didn’t cooperate with our best efforts to run a successful event.”

Following powerful rainstorms in the area during the past week, and with even more rain on the way, the event assessment team – led by Bonneville Motorcycle Speed Trials promoter Delvene Reber – determined that all track locations and alternatives would not be safe for competition.

“We put it all on the line every year,” Reber explains, “and after the 2022 cancellation, we were looking forward to an exceptional race surface and the return of our participants to twist the throttle and add their name to the record books. It is surprising and heart-wrenching to be canceled due to the impacts of Hurricane Hilary. Everyone wants an exceptional experience, and we look forward to next year when we can bring world-class motorcycle land-speed racing back to the Bonneville Salt Flats.”

Reber adds that the BMST will be in touch with participants soon with further information. Additional updates will be provided on the event website at Bonnevillemst.com.