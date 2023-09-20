LIQUI MOLY returns as title sponsor of Lake Havasu PWC event

LIQUI MOLY USA is returning as the title sponsor to the 2023 LIQUI MOLY International Cup. An official Pro Watercross event, the Lake Havasu City, Arizona personal watercraft (PWC) competition runs from September 28 through October 1.

“We’re exceptionally pleased to continue partnering with Pro Watercross by sponsoring the 2023 International Cup,” says Gary Driver, LIQUI MOLY business manager – marine for USA and Canada. “It’s an organization that emphasizes performance without sacrificing fun and safety.”

The lubrication company is returning as sponsor of the 2023 Pro Watercross event in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. (Photo: LIQUI MOLY)

Racers will compete in 35 different classes with purses ranging up to $12,000. On Saturday, September 30, CBS Sports will be on hand to capture the action.

The nation’s leading sanctioning body for PWC, SUP (Stand Up Paddleboard) and HydroFlight competition, Pro Watercross is a non-profit organization that’s dedicated to family-friendly competition. At the 2023 LIQUI MOLY International Cup, Junior Class racers aged 8-9 can participate in a time trial-based event.

The LIQUI MOLY brand is recognized worldwide for its support of everything from auto, motorcycle and PWC racing to professional bass fishing and World Cup skiing.