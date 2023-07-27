LIQUI MOLY USA partners with Florida Ski Riders

LIQUI MOLY USA, a manufacturer of high-performance marine engine oils, lubricants and fuel additives, has entered into a marketing partnership with Florida Ski Riders. Since 2016, Florida Ski Riders has promoted the PWC lifestyle, generating awareness of the joys of personal watercraft riding while improving the safe, on-water experience for all riders.

Gary Driver, business manager of marine for LIQUI MOLY USA and Canada, and Florida Ski Riders founder and CEO Randy Cabrera first met at the 2020 Miami International Boat Show. "I noticed a difference right away in the performance of my personal Sea-Doo RXT-X 300 when using their additives and engine oil," says Cabrera, using LIQUI MOLY products before the partnership was made.

Among its extensive lineup, LIQUI MOLY manufactures products specifically formulated for use in PWCs. Photo courtesy of LIQUI MOLY

"We're pleased to partner with Randy and the 200,000 plus members of the Florida Ski Riders community," Driver says. "We're especially excited to be part of the upcoming RIVA Key Largo Excursion happening Aug. 3–6."

Florida Ski Riders promotes LIQUI MOLY products to the racers and teams it sponsors, as well as to recreational riders through its popular website, social media properties, and giveaways at its numerous events.

For more information, visit the LIQUI MOLY USA website, call 470-522-7443, or email info@liqui-moly.com.