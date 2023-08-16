Jett Lawrence wins 2023 Pro Motocross Championship with potential for a perfect season

The three-round stretch run of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship got underway on this past weekend from Central New York’s iconic Unadilla MX. A championship atmosphere was in the air at the Honda Unadilla National as Australian phenom Jett Lawrence entered with a chance to wrap up the 450 Class title in his first summer of premier class competition.

When all was said and done, Lawrence extended his perfect season for his ninth straight 1-1 performance to clinch the Edison Dye Cup with two rounds remaining. In the 250 Class, the elder Lawrence, Hunter, made it the sixth sweep for the family and Team Honda HRC, which extended his championship point lead and moved him one step closer to a maiden title.

Jett Lawrence is the 2023 Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion following the extension of his perfect season with Moto wins 17 & 18 and his ninth overall victory. (Photo: Align Media)

“This is unreal,” says Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC. “I never even dreamed of this because we never thought it was possible to be in this position and be where we are today. Even with the undefeated season, it’s unbelievable with all the hard times we’ve faced [as a family]. I’ve done my best to keep it together and stay focused on the task at hand, but when I crossed the finish line, I was finally able to let it all out. Honda took a risk on us [with brother Hunter] after 2020, and I’m grateful for that, and I’m glad I was able to return the favor.”

Lawrence’s 17th and 18th moto wins of the season, and ninth straight overall victory, move him one step closer to a potentially perfect season, with two rounds and four motos remaining. His 18-moto win streak is now only bettered by Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, the only two riders to amass a perfect season in Pro Motocross history. Lawrence is the fifth different rider to capture the 450 Class crown in his first season in the division and becomes just the second Australian to hoist the Edison Dye Cup, joining Chad Reed.

With identical moto scores, championship rivals Chase Sexton (3-2) and Dylan Ferrandis (2-3) finished tied for the runner-up spot, with the second-moto tiebreaker going to Sexton to give Honda HRC its fifth 1-2 finish of the season. It’s the fourth consecutive second-place result for Sexton, while Ferrandis’ third-place finish marked his sixth appearance on the overall podium this season.

Lawrence needed a 100-point margin to wrap up the title and now holds a 103-point advantage over Ferrandis, who took another step towards securing the runner-up spot in the final standings. Ferrandis is 35 points ahead of Plessinger in third, following the KTM rider’s fifth-place finish (5-5).