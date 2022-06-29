Yoshimura introduces 2022 Honda Navi RS-2 Race Series exhaust system

Yoshimura has introduced its 2022 Honda Navi RS-2 Race Series exhaust system, elevating the experience of many of your dealership's customers who have been showing up at local track days and racing the Navi.

The Navi incorporates a 110cc carbureted CVT-driven power plant with 10-inch wheels. Yoshimura opted for an RS-2 mini carbon muffler full system with its Works Finish. The RS-2 was developed with the stock intake on the Navi, when using an aftermarket intake or other engine mods may require re-jetting the carburetor. Yoshimura removed over half the weight by removing the stock exhaust and adding its RS-2 system.

Look for the Race Series RS-2 full system for the 2022 Honda Navi to begin shipping in September 2022.

The RS-2 is designed, developed and made in Chino, California.

MSRP is $499.

This product is designed and intended for closed course competition use only and is labeled as such, i.e. Yoshimura "RACE SERIES." Yoshimura RACE SERIES products are neither designed nor intended for use on PUBLIC ROADS or LAND. Such use is prohibited by Federal and State regulations.

Weights:

Stock muffler: 11.4 pounds

Yoshimura RS-2 Full System: 5 pounds

