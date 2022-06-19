MX Round 4: High Point Raceway Highlights – Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania

Perfect weather conditions at Pennsylvania's High Point Raceway brought out the best in the stars of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, at the fourth round of the 50th anniversary season.

The Lucas Oil Stabilizer High Point National represented this summer's East Coast debut during Father's Day weekend and featured the most closely contested battles for victory this season across both the 450 Class and 250 Class, where a tiebreaker decided the winner in each division.

Eli Tomac. Photo courtesy of MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.

450 Class

A dominant opening moto by Team Honda HRC's Chase Sexton suggested it might be his afternoon to make a big statement as the championship point leader. Instead, another stellar second moto performance by Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing's Eli Tomac left the overall win in the balance. The multi-time series champion ended the day with the checkered flag to secure the tiebreaker and capture his 28th career win. Tomac also became the fourth different winner in the division in as many races.

450 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

1. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha (2-1 // 47)

2. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda (1-2 // 47)

3. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki (3-5 // 36)

4. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda (7-3 // 34)

5. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM (6-4 // 33)

6. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS (4-7 // 32)

7. Joey Savatgy, Thomasville, Ga., Kawasaki (5-8 // 29)

8. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha (8-6 // 28)

9. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha (10-10 // 22)

10. Shane McElrath, Canton, N.C., Husqvarna (13-9 // 20)

450 Class Championship Standings (Round 4 of 12)

1. Chase Sexton, La Moille, Ill., Honda - 181

2. Eli Tomac, Cortez, Colo., Yamaha - 167

3. Ken Roczen, Germany, Honda - 163

4. Jason Anderson, Edgewood, N.M., Kawasaki - 147

5. Ryan Dungey, Belle Plaine, Minn., KTM - 122

6. Christian Craig, El Cajon, Calif., Yamaha - 120

7. Justin Barcia, Monroe, N.Y., GASGAS - 106

8. Aaron Plessinger, Hamilton, Ohio, KTM - 90

9. Antonio Cairoli, Italy, KTM - 89

10. Garrett Marchbanks, Coalville, Utah, Yamaha - 86

Jett Lawrence. Photo courtesy of MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.

250 Class

For the first time this season, a head-to-head battle between the Lawrence brothers decided the overall winner. The Australians set the standard once again with another 1-2 performance, their third of the season, but it was their stellar battle for the Moto 2 win, and ultimately the overall, that served as one of the highlights of the event. Jett and Hunter traded the lead several times in the closing stages of Moto 2, where Jett prevailed over his older brother by a mere half second to clinch the tiebreaker and a fourth straight win to open his title defense.

250 Class Overall Results (Moto Finish // Points)

1. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda (2-1 // 47)

2. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda (1-2 // 47)

3. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki (3-5 // 36)

4. Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS (5-4 // 34)

5. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha (8-3 // 33)

6. Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki (4-6 // 33)

7. RJ Hampshire, Hudson, Fla., Husqvarna (7-7 // 28)

8. Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM (6-9 // 27 )

9. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS (10-10 // 22)

10. Nate Thrasher, Livingston, Tenn., Yamaha (9-11 // 22)

250 Class Championship Standings (Round 4 of 12)

1. Jett Lawrence, Australia, Honda - 139

2. Hunter Lawrence, Australia, Honda - 127

3. Jo Shimoda, Japan, Kawasaki - 101

4. Levi Kitchen, Washougal, Wash., Yamaha - 100

5. Justin Cooper, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Yamaha - 100

6. Michael Mosiman, Sebastopol, Calif., GASGAS - 81

7. Seth Hammaker, Bainbridge, Pa., Kawasaki - 77

8. Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna - 74

9. Max Vohland, Sacramento, Calif., KTM - 63

10. Pierce Brown, Sandy, Utah, GASGAS - 58