D-A Lubricant Company teams up with AMRA Drag Race Series for 2023

D-A Lubricant, the parent company of PennGrade1 High-Performance Oil, has announced a partnership with American Motorcycle Racing Association (AMRA) for the 2023 season, which will now be called the AMRA PennGrade 1 Drag Racing Series.

With fresh sponsorship from DA-Lubricant, the V-twin drag race series will now be the AMRA PennGrade 1 Drag Racing Series (Photo: DA-Lubricant)

“The goal has always been to take the AMRA to a bigger stage, and the support of PennGrade 1 Oil makes this possible,” said AMRA President and Owner Greg Baugh. “By providing the best motorcycle racing oil on the market, PennGrade 1 is key to racing’s success. We are so excited about the 2023 AMRA PennGrade 1 Drag Racing Series.”

The AMRA is celebrating its 38th season this year and continues to provide the home for American V-Twin drag racing. With a worldwide membership and some of the top tracks in the country, it allows competitors to demonstrate their talents and sponsors to showcase their products.

With 15 different classes, ranging from Dial-In Eliminator to Nitromethane-powered Top Fuel, the events appeal to fans and riders. And this year, with PennGrade 1 teaming up with AMRA, organizers expect the series to reach new heights.