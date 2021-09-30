Ducati to release new product info every two weeks beginning today

The first appointment for the Ducati World Première 2022 web series will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30: an episodic journey through which the Borgo Panigale manufacturer will show the new models of the 2022 Ducati range to fans from all over the world.

The first episode, Your Everyday Wonder, can be found HERE.

The season will culminate on Dec. 9, 2021, when Ducati will unveil the long-awaited new bike, the DesertX.

The DesertX is Ducati's new adventure bike, designed to offer great off-road capabilities thanks to an all-new chassis designed around a 21-inch front wheel, and it will harness the performance and reliability of the liquid-cooled 937cc Testastretta engine.

Below is the calendar for all the episodes of the Ducati World Première 2022 web series:

Sept. 30, 2021: Ducati World Première - Episode 1 | Your everyday wonder

Oct. 14, 2021: Ducati World Première - Episode 2 | Mark your roots

Oct. 28, 2021: Ducati World Première - Episode 3 | Rule all mountains

Nov. 11, 2021: Ducati World Première - Episode 4 | A new Fighter in town

Nov. 25, 2021: Ducati World Première - Episode 5 | The evolution of Speed

Dec. 9, 2021: Ducati World Première - Episode 6 | Dream Wilder – DesertX