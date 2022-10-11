Ducati reveals all-new V4 Rally model

Ducati has unveiled the Multistrada V4 Rally, which will be available in Ducati dealerships in the U.S. and Canada beginning in May 2023. Standard equipment includes adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, aluminum side cases, heated rider and passenger seats, heated grips, a center stand, a new extended engine guard plate and black tubeless spoked rims.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally furthers the globetrotting spirit of the Multistrada V4, setting a new standard of comfort, performance and safety for long-distance travel on two wheels.

The Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally will arrive in the U.S. with a special market introduction MSRP of $29,995 for Ducati Red and $30,595 for Brushed Aluminum & Matte Black.

As with the entire Multistrada V4 family, reliability and maintenance costs are class leading. Valve service is recommended every 37,000 miles, and oil service every 9,000 miles/24 months.

Debuting for the first time on a production motorcycle, the Rally model’s extended rear cylinder deactivation decreases consumption without sacrificing performance. In addition to switching off the rear cylinders at idle while the motorcycle is stationary, the latest innovation deactivates the rear cylinder bank even while the motorcycle is in motion. Given a specified power request from the throttle grip or at increasing speed, the rear cylinders are reactivated and full performance returns.

The motorcycle uses its own unique Enduro riding mode that matches direct throttle response with a limited power output of 114 hp. Additionally, the mode switches Ducati Traction Control (DTC) to a lower intervention level, deactivates Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and rear ABS and suppresses the sensitivity of rear lift detection and cornering ABS.

The Multistrada V4 Rally has 7.9-inches of travel, increasing ground clearance and improving off-road capability. The Skyhook DSS EVO semi-active suspension has been further optimized for the Rally’s longer-travel suspension. Despite increased suspension travel compared to the non-Rally versions, ease of use has not been sacrificed. At Key-ON, the new Easy Lift function is activated, opening the compression valves in the forks and shock to reduce the effort required to lift the motorcycle from its side stand. During operation, the Minimum Preload function, first introduced on the Multistrada V4 S in 2022, reduces rear shock preload to “lower” the bike when coming to a stop and maneuvering at low speed.

The Multistrada V4 Rally has been designed to take the comfort of rider and passenger to the next level. A larger windshield that’s 1.6 inches taller and .8 inches wider increases protection from the elements, and new deflectors refine the aerodynamic package to decrease turbulence. To give passengers roomier accommodations and additional legroom, the top case mounting points have been moved further back and the tail section has been elongated. Passenger footrests with larger rubber inserts reduce vibration levels.

With extended fuel range and added off-road capability, riders can stretch the distance between point A and point B while riding in greater comfort and with more confidence.

Colors o Ducati Red with spoke wheels o Brushed Aluminum & Matte Black with spoke wheels

Main standard equipment o Ducati V4 Granturismo 1,158 cc engine with valve clearance check every 37,000 mi (60,000 km) and Extended Cylinders Deactivation o Aluminum monocoque frame, steel tube subframe and aluminum double-sided swingarm o Marzocchi semi-active electronic Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) Evolution with Auto leveling, Minimum Preload and Easy Lift functions. 7.9 in (200 mm) front and rear travel o Lightened spoke wheels 120/70-19” and 170/60-17” with Pirelli SCORPION Trail II tires o Bosch-Brembo ABS 10.3ME Cornering braking system o 13 in (330 mm) diameter front discs with Brembo Stylema 4-piston radial calipers o More protective front, with windshield increased by 1.6 in (40 mm) in height and .8 (20 mm) in width. Deflectors with modified trailing edge for more wind protection for rider and passenger. o Wider steel micro-cast rider foot pegs with a more aggressive profile for off-road use and removable rubber insert. Passenger foot pegs with oversized rubber insert to reduce the level of transmitted vibrations. o Full LED headlight with DRL and Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL) o Dashboard with 6.5" full-TFT color screen o Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) o 4 Power Modes o 4 Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro) o Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) o Ducati Traction Control (DTC) o Engine Brake Control (EBC) o Hands-Free ignition o Ducati Connect with phone, music and map navigator applications o Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up & Down o Cruise control o Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) o Center stand

Equipment o Adventure Travel & Radar (front/rear, aluminum cases, heated saddle, heated grips)