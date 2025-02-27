Moto-D Racing has secured North American distribution rights for Pro-Bolt, the UK-based manufacturer of premium motorcycle fasteners and hardware. This partnership brings Pro-Bolt’s line of stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium motorcycle components to dealers and consumers across the United States and Canada.

Moto-D opened in 2008 and is an importer and distributor of premium motorcycle racing gear and parts, serving consumers and commercial customers across North America.

Pro-Bolt has built its reputation over two decades as a trusted supplier to top-level racing teams, including partnerships with Pata Yamaha, Ten-Kate Honda, Gresini Racing, Team SKY VR46, and Westby Racing. The company’s products have been proven at the highest levels of motorcycle racing, including MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 championships.

Pro-Bolt’s product line includes fasteners for both street bikes and race machines, including the following:

• Precision-engineered caliper and pinch bolts

• High-strength sprocket nuts

• Lightweight disc rotor bolts

• Complete engine bolt kits

• Bodywork fasteners

• Pre-drilled banjo bolts

• Magnetic drain bolts

• Specialized bolts for racing

The addition of Pro-Bolt to Moto-D’s portfolio strengthens its position as a top supplier to both retail and wholesale customers nationwide.

For more information about Pro-Bolt products or to become a dealer, contact Moto-D Racing at motodracing.com/probolt-usa-motorcycle-bolts.