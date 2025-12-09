Flat track youth can now earn Mini Cup National Finals points at the Winter Throwdown

Dealers with young racers in their orbit have a new opportunity to share: MotoAmerica will now award 10 qualifying points toward the 2026 Mission Mini Cup National Finals to any youth competitor racing in the Mission Foods Winter Throwdown, January 15–17 at Callahan Speedway in Florida.

Young racers who compete in the Mission Foods Winter Throwdown flat track will earn 10 championship qualifying points for the Mission Mini Cup National Finals. (Photo: Cory Texter Promotions)



Billed as the world’s largest amateur flat track event, the AMA-sanctioned Winter Throwdown draws top talent from across disciplines — including MotoAmerica names like Brandon Paasch, JD Beach, Hayden Gillim and rising Mini Cup standouts. The new points structure lets flat track kids jump into the Mini Cup National Final at Road America (Aug. 7–9, 2026) without starting behind dedicated road racers.

“Flat trackers have always transitioned well to road racing. Making the Throwdown an official qualifier puts these young riders on equal footing heading into the championship.” — MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland.

Promoter Cory Texter called the partnership “a perfect opportunity” for flat track kids who want a shot at the country’s top youth road racers.

The Winter Throwdown will stream live on FansChoice TV. More details are available at corytexterpromotions.com/winter-throwdown and motoamerica.com/mini-cup.