PSB shares the 40 Under 40 winners for 2025

The Powersports Business Honors Awards – Best-in-Class, 40 Under 40, and Women With Spark – celebrate people in the industry who are doing amazing work. These award winners work in dealerships, technology, services, and manufacturing. The awards are an acknowledgment of excellence – the excellence they bring to their work in this great industry every day. They set the bar high for themselves and help others around them improve at what they do, and their peers have noticed them for it. We celebrated with the winners at our Accelerate Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina, in January, and highlighted their accomplishments in our April Edition. Make sure to give them a high five or a pat on the back if you see them around the dealership or office. (One final note: We apologize to JT Blackstad for accidentally omitting his bio in the print edition. We have rectified it here. -BB)

Luke Barto | Powersports Product Line Manager | Cometic Gaskets

Luke Barto added over 300 new gaskets to Cometic’s powersports offerings to accommodate fitments through 2024 and 2025 model years. He traveled to 14 different events representing Cometic and made multiple customer visits to build relationships and spread awareness of his company’s powersports segment. His efforts helped Cometic finish 2024 with a 10% year-over-year increase in off-road powersports sales. Barto will be taking over the distribution of all powersports sales in 2025 and has big goals moving forward. He also volunteered at a school for Career Day, speaking about the path he took to build a career in the powersports industry.

Andy Brinkhaus | General Sales Manager | Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson

Andy Brinkhaus brings his team together with constant positivity. He leads by example and would never ask his team to do anything he hasn’t done himself, often working side by side with them. He engages directly with his sales team, playing out sales scenarios and offering valuable advice on how to improve as a team. Brinkhaus has worked his way to the general sales manager position by striving for excellence and motivating his team to accomplish set goals and overcome obstacles.

Montana Bolin | General Manager | Hubbard PowerSports, Inc

Montana Bolin has been passionately involved in the dealership since she was 20 years old. She is continuously improving practices, and she is engaged every day. When the dealership was renovated, she was a key partner in the showroom layout during the remodel. Bolin communicates and delegates exceptionally, and she stays calm during challenging times. Employee retention is a high priority for her, as she seeks to understand and operate based on facts over emotions. She manages employees and builds lasting relationships with customers simultaneously. She has had to earn respect from both employees and peers, and she does this with humble confidence. She is quickly becoming the backbone of the dealership.

JT Blackstad | Product Manager | DX1

JT Blackstad offers a combination of practical dealership experience, engineering expertise, and unique perspectives, according to his nominator. His understanding of the retail environment allows him to pinpoint issues. He has quickly established a rapport with dealers and communicates with them well to learn how to meet their needs. He helps the product team apply product feedback, and he educates and assists the data team. He works with dealers, manufacturers, and vendors to assess how poor or missing data affects daily operations within a dealership. JT is passionate about the industry and rides PWCs, dirtbikes, UTVs, and mountain bikes.

Kyle Buckland | Sales Manager | Broward Motorsports Ft Lauderdale

Morale has significantly improved under Kyle Buckland’s leadership. Employees confide in him if they have concerns. He is the go-to when something needs to be done or resolved. Buckland naturally takes the lead and is the first to lend a hand in any department. His team respects and looks up to him, not just as a manager, but as a true leader. He consistently demonstrates patience and has a let’s-find-a-solution-together attitude. His focus is always on the team, never on himself. He is encouraging, patient, and efficient, and he is constantly seeking ways to improve processes so that everyone wins. In just four years, he has been promoted three times and shows no signs of slowing down.

Julian Carlson | Buell Parts | St. Paul Harley Davidson

Julian Carlson has extensive knowledge of the company’s products and offers excellent suggestions for additional components to enhance projects. He knows his counter and inventory well and maintains an organized operation. Carlson’s great sense of humor and dedication to keeping bikes running and riders on the road make him an outstanding employee. He always reminds everyone to “keep the rubber side down” and genuinely cares about those he serves.

Clayton Cosby | Finance Manager | Evansville Super Bike Shop

Clayton Cosby began his sales and finance career in 2022 and quickly became a top performer, closing more sales and achieving the highest back-end percentage rate among his peers. At just 22, he has made a big impact on the experience customers and employees have at the dealership. His efforts have more than doubled the dealership’s positive reviews on Google and from manufacturers, with many specifically praising him. His ability to connect with younger riders has attracted a new customer base, boosting parts and service sales. “He can turn an angry consumer into a happy customer without budging on price or policy,” one nominator said.

Justin Custis | General Manager | Young Powersports Layton

Since becoming general manager in 2023, Justin Custis has significantly expanded the dealership’s operations. He inherited a service facility project and, to connect with the community, he has hired a local artist to paint a mural in the area. He has made it a priority to tie the dealership’s identity to the city and has initiated monthly bike nights. Under his leadership, the dealership’s variable department output increased by 198% and fixed department output by 36%, with motorcycle sales up 363%. Recognized as a top-five dealer by Suzuki, Yamaha, Polaris, and CFMoto, Custis has maintained and enhanced the dealership’s reputation. “Though he has high standards for his team, he’s also known as a compassionate leader. He wants to help each person become the best they can,” one nominator said.

Jonathan Duke | Finance Manager | America’s Motor Sports Rivergate

Coming from a finance background with a fresh perspective, Jonathan Duke has quickly made a significant impact in the industry with his unmatched attention to detail and commitment to customer satisfaction. He brings exceptional service and expertise to his team, demonstrating exceptional leadership qualities. Duke’s confidence and ability to lead by example sets him apart. His dedication to learning and growing, even in unfamiliar areas, serves as an inspiration. His devotion to perfecting his product knowledge has not only allowed him to confidently expand the dealership’s product offerings but has also led to a significant increase in profits. “His commitment to excellence and continuous improvement is truly commendable, and we are excited to see him continue on this upward trend of success,” one nominator said.

Daniel Franks | General Manager | Ridenow Powersports Huntsville, AL

Daniel Franks is an exceptional leader and has increased the store’s net income year-over-year. He manages his employees with care. People want to work for him and respect his leadership. He provides the tools needed to succeed and offers a career path for employees. He truly wants to help people get the most out of their lives and careers. Franks’ loyalty to the dealership and its people is rare. He manages and innovates processes to ensure maximum profitability and an easy purchase process for customers. He has turned his store into a huge profit center where people want to visit, purchase and work.

Tanner Gearn | Dealer Principal, Owner | Zia Powersports /Lone Star Powersports

In 2023, Tanner Gearn significantly boosted sales and foot traffic at the dealership by retraining staff to focus on customer relationships and excellent service. This approach has improved customer feedback and created a welcoming atmosphere, also enhancing the dealership’s morale and unity. Gearn’s leadership is characterized by open-mindedness and a focus on what’s best for the business and its employees. He ensures all five locations operate with a customer-centric philosophy. Gearn’s passion for business and industry relationships is evident through his roles on the Texas Motorcycle Dealers Association board and the Can-Am dealer council. Gearn bought his first dealership in 2016, expanding to five locations in New Mexico and Texas while increasing revenue and profit annually. His dedication and leadership drive his growth and success.

Tim Hammond | Finance and Office Manager | Simply Ride

Tim Hammond is a dedicated and genuine leader who has transformed his dealership through innovative process changes and unwavering support for his team. Known for his work ethic and integrity, Hammond leads by example, and is always ready to assist others, whether professionally or personally. His positive attitude and ability to gage when to be serious and when he can be humorous create a welcoming and motivated environment. Hammond excels in problem-solving and conflict resolution. He has enhanced communication and leadership across departments and increased finance department revenue by introducing new products and upgraded tools. “From excess hours worked, to always picking up the phone, Tim’s coworkers know he has their back,” one nominator said.

George Houle | Territory Manager – Ecatalog | Dealer Spike

George Houle has been instrumental in the development of the company’s parts and accessory look-up software over the past 11 years. He helps train and support new and existing dealers and is willing to work outside of normal work hours to do so. He places dealers’ needs first and he attends every tradeshow and dealer meeting that he can. His passion for powersports and dealership success is evident in his proactive approach and extensive product knowledge. He consistently strives for personal and professional improvement, taking initiative and ensuring a thorough understanding of products. “George has golden industry knowledge… He provides a one stop shop for all my needs,” one nominator said. He is well spoken, has good follow-up skills, and is dedicated to his job.

Harrison Herron | Finance and Insurance Manager | Foothills Motorsports

Harrison Herron is a dedicated innovator whose passion and hard work have positively impacted his dealership’s retail bottom line. He leads the sales team with a win-win mentality, ensuring customers leave with both their dream unit and peace of mind. His knowledge, creativity, and refusal to accept no for an answer, drive him to find the best solutions for customers. Herron’s energy and optimism are infectious, motivating his peers to excel and meet customer needs and deadlines. He seamlessly fills various roles within the dealership, always willing to lend a hand. One nominator say, “Whether it’s leading by example, fostering a positive team environment, or going above and beyond to ensure customer satisfaction, Harrison consistently goes the extra mile.”

Chris Maynor | Regional Sales Manager | Octane/Roadrunner Financial

Chris Maynor has made financing seamless for customers with his exceptional self-awareness, empathy, integrity, decisiveness, and communication skills. He consistently provides solutions to increase volume and keeps dealers informed about new programs to help maximize monthly sales. Maynor stands out as a top representative, always available to resolve issues and expedite processes, whether during late nights, weekends, or the holidays. Since joining the company in 2018, Maynor achieved a milestone of $1 billion in aggregate territory originations. His dedication to building strong relationships with dealers and customers, combined with his enthusiasm for powersports, sets him apart. He excels in providing valuable stats and analysis to improve processes, coordinating company events, and generating creative ideas.

Maxwell Materne | Trainer/Consultant | Garage Composites / Ownex.io

In 2023, Maxwell Materne transformed dealership operations by implementing innovative fixed operations strategies that have boosted efficiency and customer satisfaction. By leveraging data-driven insights, he has optimized staffing, reduced service turnaround times, and improved the overall customer experience across multiple locations. His training programs for service managers have equipped them to drive profitability and continuous improvement within their departments. Materne is a strong leader known for inspiring and mentoring service managers and dealership teams. He fosters a collaborative and innovative environment, encouraging his team to embrace new ideas. His influence extends beyond immediate contributions to dealerships, as he is an advocate for the powersports community, sharing insights at industry events and making a lasting impact through his work with Garage Composites.

Landon McMath | Owner and President | DRT Motorsports

Landon McMath has developed his side-by-side parts business into one that delivers innovative products and passion. He is an active member in the off-road and dune communities and contributes to the ASA Clean Dune Project. Landon demonstrates strong leadership through his daily presence and availability to employees and customers. “Landon is in the office every day and leads our employees with respect and makes them feel a part of a team and family. He leads by example and is the hardest worker at DRT,” one nominator said. He continually strives to grow and improve the business.

Hunter McCoy | Owner | RJ Powersports

Hunter McCoy has driven remarkable growth in both storefronts and staffing. He has an extraordinary work ethic and commitment. Despite overseeing over 40 employees, a new marriage, and welcoming his first child, McCoy continues to lead with dedication seven days a week, never asking others to do anything he wouldn’t do himself. McCoy has implemented processes that ensure the long-term sustainability of the business. His leadership is especially evident when addressing customer concerns or resolving staff issues. He is a genuinely caring individual and quick to respond when someone needs help, a nominator said.

Trevor Messersmith | President | California Custom Trailers and Powersports

Trevor Messersmith has led the dealer group founded by his parents in 1984. Despite facing regulatory challenges in California and the loss of his father to cancer in 2022, Messersmith has successfully grown the business while maintaining its family-oriented atmosphere. His leadership is uplifting, and he shows genuine concern for employees, vendors, and customers. He is a community pillar, actively supporting youth agriculture programs like 4-H by purchasing market livestock. He and his mother also donate toys and bicycles to foster homes and children in need, and he coaches junior football.

Alec Morefield | General Manager | Slavens Racing

Alec Morefield has formed a marketing team to demonstrate and distribute the staff’s expertise to riders and new members. This has created a loyal and passionate workforce and brand following. Morefield’s team is deeply passionate and knowledgeable about off-road riding and racing. Under his leadership, they embrace new members and promote the sport through their expertise. Morefield leads by identifying innovative brands and products, assembling testers, and ensuring customers receive high-quality products tailored to their needs. With his thorough approach, “he generates confidence in the customers and helps people with very specific needs enjoy their sport to the fullest extent,” one nominator said.

Andrew Mastracchio | Customer Experience Specialist | Yamaha Motor Corporation USA

Andrew Mastracchio focuses on the connected boat experience for dealers, boat builders, and consumers. He manages the mobile app experience, consumer marketing, notifications, messages, and tracks campaign success metrics. He enhances dealership maintenance revenue, offers builders a unique customer experience, and delivers the industry’s leading Internet-of-Things experience for customers. His leadership and mentorship extend across multiple groups, positively impacting the entire organization. Mastracchio fosters constructive dialogue with respect and honor. His infectious energy and innovative approach positions him as a next generation powersports leader. By leveraging technology and data for decision making, he relentlessly pursues action, speed and results.

Sarah Neill | Powersports Marketing Manager | Young Powersports and Oz Marketing

Sarah Neill is a dynamic marketing professional who has cultivated strong relationships with the general managers at each of her dealership locations. She creates effective advertising and branding, and coordinates events. She has expanded community engagement by introducing bike nights to multiple locations, strengthened partnerships, and organized sponsorships for events. Neill has also led philanthropic initiatives, such as a car wash fundraiser that raised $20,000, and provided 400 backpacks filled with living essentials to students in need. Her involvement has contributed to a 20% increase in units sold in 2023. “She is incredibly invested in the inner operations of each dealership, and willing to take a call whenever needed,” one nominator said. She is personable, patient, and great to work with.

Christopher Newton | General Manager | Clawson Motorsports

Christopher Newton has created what one nominator describes as a “winning culture” at his dealership. He implemented a new sales process to streamline the customer experience while overseeing a major facility remodel. Newton continues to propel the store’s success through his interactions with the customers. He has created a system that ensures exceptional customer experiences, ultimately boosting efficiency and profitability. “Chris is firm but fair. He has created an amazing culture of accountability, and allows his managers to make their own decisions on how they run their own departments, but he makes them own the results – good or bad,” one nominator said.

Seth Lowery | Vice President, Marketing | Octane

Seth Lowery has spearheaded innovative marketing and sales initiatives, introducing new technology that helps dealerships and OEMs. Under his leadership, Lowery and his team launched a prequalification tool and a B2B loyalty program, contributing to the company achieving a 90% revenue growth. As the head of marketing, he has been pivotal in helping the sales team to connect with more dealerships. He was recently promoted and has taken on increased responsibilities. Lowery is recognized as a leader across the company. He consistently prioritizes dealer partners and collaborates closely with the product and engineering teams to enhance the company’s offerings. “Seth’s approach to marketing isn’t about selling, it’s about creating useful products that dealers and consumers actually want to use,” one nominator said.

Juan Ramirez | Sales and Marketing Director | California Custom Trailers and Powersports

In 2023, Juan Ramirez took over the sales manager, F&I director, and marketing and social media manager positions, and has led the sales department to new heights. He introduced over a dozen of new F&I products and collaborated with Roadrunner Financial to simplify trailer and powersports financing. Ramirez nearly tripled the company’s social media following and created several viral videos. He revamped the company’s sales process, helping new salespeople thrive and ensuring top-notch customer experiences across all locations. His commitment to transparency, including clear pricing and fee disclosures, significantly enhanced customer satisfaction. Ramirez’ influence reshaped the company’s market in California through his viral content. His dedication to eliminating customer pain points and refining sales processes has set new benchmarks for excellence.

Kristie Shafer | Director of Business Development | Lube-Tech

Kristie Shafer leads the powersports and marine business segments and has been with the company for nearly seven years. Kristie plays a crucial role in supporting OEMs and dealers, overseeing product development, pricing management, market research, dealership and end customer marketing support, and dealer training. “Kristie is a very well-respected leader not only within her direct team but across the multiple functions her teams support,” one nominator said. She is supportive and invests in people professionally and personally. She sets high standards, exceeds customer expectations, and fosters a positive work environment. She is recognized for her hard work, willingness to take on projects outside her scope, and continuous learning. She is currently part of the Inspire leadership program. Before her current role, Shafer held significant positions in the company’s marketing team, driving growth and innovation for the company.

Todd Skelton | Owner | Skelton’s Motorsports

Todd Skelton is known for his honesty and integrity. He has a hands-on approach and will work late to get units serviced quickly, often within hours. “If he doesn’t have it, he is happy to send costumers to the other dealers in the area to support businesses,” one nominator said. Skelton makes everyone feel like friends and family, and he has earned the respect of community veterans. He is a good listener and a problem solver. He balances his passion for powersports with raising his two daughters, and spends much of his free time riding. “He loves what he does and is happy to build a powersports dealership that is affordable,” one nominator said.

Josh Slabaugh | CEO | Transax

Josh Slabaugh is committed to enhancing the dealership experience for both dealers and customers. His passion extends beyond technology, focusing on driving efficiency and maximizing performance to deliver an exceptional customer experience. His strategic and innovative approach has led to the development of solutions that significantly improve operational efficiency and the overall buying and selling process in the powersports industry. Slabaugh’s ability to identify challenges, drive innovation, and guide his team showcases his dedication to shaping a seamless future for the industry. “His ability to see current industry needs and anticipate future needs has brought insights and advancement to the powersports space,” one nominator said.

Taylor Stone | Business Manager | Polaris of Gainesville

Taylor Stone’s dedication to enhancing customer service, increasing penetration rates, and exceeding expectations has significantly elevated the dealership’s performance and reputation. His exceptional leadership skills, particularly in problem solving and adaptability, foster a cohesive and efficient team dynamic. Stone’s likable personality, honesty, and unwavering integrity sets him apart, making him a valuable asset to the team. Stone’s work ethic and dedication have significantly boosted the profits of the dealership’s F&I department. His efforts reflect his exemplary skills and expertise in the field. Stone’s commitment to excellence has a positive impact on the dealership, his co-workers, and the powersports industry.

Jonathan Waters | Owner, Dealer Principal | Redline Powersports

Jonathan Waters has expanded his dealer group from one to five different rooftops and locations in less than four years. While margins may have tightened, he has countered this with increased revenue and continued growth. His leadership is evident through his highly motivated team, who consistently execute his vision and turn it into reality. He is the strong leader behind a team that breaks records and exceeds goals. Waters brings a unique perspective coming from the automotive industry and is firmly on the gas. “Not only does he have the skill set required to run a successful business, he also does a remarkable job of building his team and setting the right people in place,” one nominator said.

Ben Stevens | Service Manager | ARS Powersports

Ben Stevens has consistently driven revenue growth of 20% over the past five years, transforming the service department from a $50k deficit to $1.5 million in revenue. He works well with his staff, he develops leaders, and he cares about his team. Most of his technicians have worked with him for over four years, a testament to the positive work environment he has fostered. Stevens never said no. Whether it’s driving six hours on his day off for a sales delivery or staying late to close a deal, he never hesitates to go the extra mile. He will help any department without seeking recognition.

Cy Webber | Sales Manager | Simply Ride

Cy Webber has built an exceptional sales team, earning him deep respect from his coworkers for his expertise and leadership. He is known for his positive attitude and ability to stay calm under pressure, often stepping into challenging situations without hesitation. Over the past year, Webber has shown tremendous growth in his new role and consistently supports other departments when needed. He is a hands-on leader who mentors his team through daily one-on-one training, driving continuous improvement. Webber has significantly enhanced sales processes, productivity, and inter-department communication, leading the dealership to record-breaking sales. His open-door policy and unwavering support for his team make him a highly effective and respected leader.

Dave Komoroski | Director, Kenda Powersports | Kenda Tire USA

David Komoroski manages sales to OEMs and aftermarket companies. He has led initiatives such as cross-divisional pricing alignment, establishing product MSRPs and MAP programs, and developing a third-party retail strategy. His efforts have resulted in new customer acquisitions and organic growth within the OEM sector. He oversees both 4-wheel and 2-wheel product lines, driving development efficiencies that speed up time to market and overhauling product launch protocols to ensure the development of impactful products. He also manages the Kenda powersports marketing budget, realigning spending to better support sales objectives. Komoroski is deeply involved in all aspects of the business, from mounting tires during testing sessions to leading inventory counts to unloading containers during Covid.