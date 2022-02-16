Yamaha WaterCraft recognized for marketing excellence at Miami Boat Show

Yamaha WaterCraft was recognized for marketing excellence by the Marine Marketers of America, winning first place for the boating industry's Best Customer Retention Campaign and honorable mentions for the Best Single Long-Form Video and Best Website Special Pages. The 2021 Neptune Awards drew more than 160 entries in 22 categories and was announced in conjunction with the opening of the 2022 Miami International Boat Show.

Yamaha WaterCraft won the Best Customer Retention Campaign for its First Time Buyer Booklet rollout. The booklet provides new Yamaha WaveRunner and boat buyers the tools and resources they need to enjoy boating and safely operate and maintain their new Yamaha.

In the Best Single Long-Form Video category, Yamaha WaterCraft won an honorable mention with the first installment of its Run the Water video series. The Run the Water video series aims to create meaningful and engaging content that resonates with those new to the boating lifestyle while keeping existing boaters interested in the Yamaha brand.

In the Best Website Special Pages category, Yamaha WaterCraft won an honorable mention for its Yamaha Rightwaters pages hosted on the Yamaha WaveRunner and Yamaha Boat websites. The website pages introduce Yamaha's Rightwaters sustainability initiative to the general public.

"We strive to bring continuous value that enriches our customers' ownership experience through engaging content that educates and entertains," said Yamaha WaterCraft General Manager Bryan Seti. "We're thankful to the Marine Marketers of America for recognizing the value and benefits that these marketing campaigns delivered."

Marine Marketers of America is the exclusive organization for marketers employed in the marine industry. Membership is open to anyone engaged in marketing activities on behalf of marine industry products, services, or causes.