Suzuki rolls out first wave of 2026 models headlined by new GSX-8T and GSX-8TT

Suzuki Motor USA has launched the first wave of its 2026 powersports lineup, headlined by two all-new street models—the GSX-8T and GSX-8TT. Blending retro aesthetics with cutting-edge engineering, these bikes expand Suzuki’s growing 776cc parallel-twin platform and target a rising segment of riders who want classic styling with modern performance.

Suzuki’s 2026 lineup kicks off with the all-new GSX-8T and GSX-8TT—retro-inspired middleweight streetbikes built on the brand’s modern 776cc parallel-twin platform—alongside a strong returning cast of sportbikes, dual-sports, motocross machines, scooters, and youth models. (Photos: Suzuki USA)

The GSX-8T arrives as a neo-retro naked sportbike, featuring minimalist design, bar-end mirrors, and upright ergonomics. Its sibling, the GSX-8TT, features a classic quarter fairing reminiscent of the legendary GS1000S and aims to evoke the heritage styling of Suzuki superbikes while integrating today’s technology. They’ll be available in dealerships starting in August, with MSRPs of $10,649 for the GSX-8T and $11,149 for the GSX-8TT.

These models reflect Suzuki’s commitment to revitalizing its lineup by offering riders stylish, practical machines with broad appeal. Dealers can expect these retro-inspired models to attract new customers seeking performance and character in one package.

2026 street lineup

Suzuki’s middleweight and supersport categories include returning models like the fully faired GSX-8R. (Photos: Suzuki USA)

Suzuki also announced returning models in the middleweight and supersport categories:

GSX-8R ($9,699) – A fully faired sportbike designed for spirited riding with Showa suspension and wind tunnel-developed bodywork.

GSX-8S ($9,249) – A naked sibling with aggressive styling and streetfighter ergonomics.

($9,249) – A naked sibling with aggressive styling and streetfighter ergonomics. SV650 ABS – Continues its run as one of the best all-around bikes for newer riders, featuring a torquey 645cc V-twin and narrow chassis.

Sportbikes

Suzuki’s iconic GSX-R line returns for 2026:

GSX-R600 ($12,199) and GSX-R750 ($13,249) come in updated colorways and remain benchmark machines in the middleweight supersport class. Both retain their racetrack-ready chassis, advanced suspension, and signature GSX-R performance DNA.

Dual sport, scooter & entry-level

The Burgman 400 continues to lead the premium scooter category.

DR650S ($7,299) returns as Suzuki’s rugged, do-it-all dual-sport with a reputation for bulletproof reliability.

Burgman 400 ($8,949) continues to lead the premium scooter category, offering advanced comfort, practicality, and a rider-selectable traction control system.

($8,949) continues to lead the premium scooter category, offering advanced comfort, practicality, and a rider-selectable traction control system. Off-road and beginner riders are supported with returning models like the DR-Z125L, DR-Z50, and QuadSport youth ATVs (LT-Z90, LT-Z50), all featuring approachable design, user-friendly controls, and safety-focused features such as adjustable throttle limiters and keyed ignition.

Motocross

The RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 return for 2026 with updated graphics and include the RM Army Edition promotional offer, adding a Pro Circuit T-6 full exhaust at no additional cost.

The RM-Z450 ($9,399) and RM-Z250 ($8,299) return for 2026 with updated graphics and include the RM Army Edition promotional offer — adding a Pro Circuit T-6 full exhaust at no additional cost. Both models continue to support tuning via the MX-Tuner 2.0 smartphone system and are backed by Suzuki’s competitive racing support programs.

Dealer takeaway

Suzuki’s first 2026 wave highlights a balanced mix of new model development and proven performers. With the addition of the GSX-8T and 8TT, the Japanese manufacturer is targeting growth in the modern classic segment. This move aligns with ongoing market trends, providing dealers with new opportunities to reach style-conscious buyers.

For full details and dealer resources, visit SuzukiCycles.com.