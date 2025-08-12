Suzuki Motor USA is celebrating 40 years of GSX-R performance with the launch of the 2026 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R, along with 40th Anniversary Edition versions of the GSX-R750 and GSX-R600.

The GSX-R story began in 1985 with the debut of the GSX-R750, a groundbreaking sportbike that brought race-level technology to the street. Lightweight aluminum frame construction, full fairings, and an oil-cooled engine set a new benchmark for performance, changing the sportbike market forever. Since then, the GSX-R family has earned championships and garnered loyal fans worldwide, with the GSX-R1000 joining the lineup in 2001 to dominate the liter-class racing scene.

For 2026, Suzuki adds new electronics, engine updates, and anniversary styling to mark four decades of GSX-R heritage. (Photo: Suzuki)

2026 GSX-R1000/R highlights

2026 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R

40th Anniversary Edition Livery with retro-inspired paint, special badging, and embossed seat and muffler logos.

with retro-inspired paint, special badging, and embossed seat and muffler logos. Updated Engine Performance – revised combustion efficiency, higher 13.8:1 compression ratio, wider cam chain, and reinforced crankshaft.

– revised combustion efficiency, higher 13.8:1 compression ratio, wider cam chain, and reinforced crankshaft. Optional Winglets for added MotoGP-style downforce.

for added MotoGP-style downforce. New Lightweight Li-Ion Battery to reduce weight and improve electrical stability.

to reduce weight and improve electrical stability. Slimmer Titanium Muffler for improved sound and appearance.

for improved sound and appearance. SR-VVT Variable Valve Timing and Racing Finger Follower Valve Train for higher revs and top-end power.

and for higher revs and top-end power. Latest 3-axis, 6-direction Bosch IMU supporting features like Roll Torque Control, Motion Track Braking, and Lift Limiter.

supporting features like Roll Torque Control, Motion Track Braking, and Lift Limiter. Suzuki Clutch Assist System and Bi-Directional Quick Shift for smoother shifting.

GSX-R1000R features

Steel braided brake lines with Brembo Monobloc calipers.

Race-developed Showa BFF suspension with BFRC-lite rear shock.

Adjustable swingarm pivot for chassis tuning.

LED position lights integrated into the SRAD air ducts.

GSX-R heritage

Alongside the 1000cc models, the GSX-R750 and GSX-R600 will also be available in 40th Anniversary colors, giving riders across the supersport range a chance to own a piece of GSX-R history.

Pricing for all 2026 GSX-R models will be announced later this year. Dealers can expect availability to align with the start of the 2026 model year. For more details, visit SuzukiCycles.com.