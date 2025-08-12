DealersLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsSuzukiTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Suzuki reveals 2026 GSX-R1000/R and 40th anniversary GSX-R editions

The StaffAugust 12, 2025

Suzuki Motor USA is celebrating 40 years of GSX-R performance with the launch of the 2026 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R, along with 40th Anniversary Edition versions of the GSX-R750 and GSX-R600.

The GSX-R story began in 1985 with the debut of the GSX-R750, a groundbreaking sportbike that brought race-level technology to the street. (Photo: 1987 GSX-R750/Rider Magazine)

For 2026, Suzuki adds new electronics, engine updates, and anniversary styling to mark four decades of GSX-R heritage. (Photo: Suzuki)

2026 GSX-R1000/R highlights

2026 GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R
  • 40th Anniversary Edition Livery with retro-inspired paint, special badging, and embossed seat and muffler logos.
  • Updated Engine Performance – revised combustion efficiency, higher 13.8:1 compression ratio, wider cam chain, and reinforced crankshaft.
  • Optional Winglets for added MotoGP-style downforce.
  • New Lightweight Li-Ion Battery to reduce weight and improve electrical stability.
  • Slimmer Titanium Muffler for improved sound and appearance.
  • SR-VVT Variable Valve Timing and Racing Finger Follower Valve Train for higher revs and top-end power.
  • Latest 3-axis, 6-direction Bosch IMU supporting features like Roll Torque Control, Motion Track Braking, and Lift Limiter.
  • Suzuki Clutch Assist System and Bi-Directional Quick Shift for smoother shifting.

GSX-R1000R features

  • Steel braided brake lines with Brembo Monobloc calipers.
  • Race-developed Showa BFF suspension with BFRC-lite rear shock.
  • Adjustable swingarm pivot for chassis tuning.
  • LED position lights integrated into the SRAD air ducts.

GSX-R heritage

Alongside the 1000cc models, the GSX-R750 and GSX-R600 will also be available in 40th Anniversary colors, giving riders across the supersport range a chance to own a piece of GSX-R history.

Pricing for all 2026 GSX-R models will be announced later this year. Dealers can expect availability to align with the start of the 2026 model year. For more details, visit SuzukiCycles.com.

