Suzuki doubles KingQuad warranty to four years in new ‘4x4x4’ promotion

Suzuki Motor USA is giving dealers a powerful sales tool just in time for the peak ATV selling season. The company has announced a limited-time “4x4x4” promotion that doubles the warranty coverage on all new, previously unsold KingQuad ATVs purchased through October 31, 2025.

Dealers looking to boost ATV floor traffic this fall may find the 4x4x4 campaign offers compelling messaging for customers. (Image: Suzuki Motor USA)

Under the program, Suzuki is adding a 24-month Suzuki Extended Protection (SEP) plan to its standard 24-month Limited Warranty — bringing total coverage to four years. The offer applies to all KingQuad models sold by participating Suzuki dealers.

“Doubling warranty coverage on Suzuki ATVs provides solid peace of mind to our customers who rely on their ATVs for everyday usage, as well as gives our dealers a valuable tool to be used in the selling process.” — Kerry Graeber, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Suzuki Motor USA

Recognized for durability and utility, KingQuad ATVs are often used by ranchers, farmers, and outdoor professionals who count on their machines day in and day out. Suzuki says the extended warranty reflects its confidence in KingQuad’s long-term reliability.

In addition to the 4-year warranty, Suzuki is offering customers the choice of 0% APR financing for 36 months or up to $1,600 in Customer Cash on select models — allowing customers to stack multiple incentives during the prime ATV buying window.

“Between the 4x4x4 warranty, zero percent financing, or the aggressive customer cash option available to qualified buyers, now is the time to ride off on a new Suzuki ATV,” Graeber adds.

Dealers looking to boost ATV floor traffic this fall may find the 4x4x4 campaign offers compelling messaging — pairing a strong value proposition with trusted product performance.

More details are available at www.SuzukiCycles.com.