KTM reveals 2023 50 SX Factory Edition

KTM North America, Inc. has unveiled the new look for the 2023 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION. Built for young riders, the bike delivers race-spec performance straight out of the crate and features factory-inspired orange and blue graphics to match its ready to race build.

First introduced at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION comes equipped with a long list of premium components to give young racers the perfect first taste of factory performance. KTM’s designers and engineers, working with racers of all sizes, sought to spec out a machine for future champions, which led to a carefully selected parts list that includes a full FMF exhaust system, CNC-machined aluminum clutch and ignition covers, race-derived gearing, jetting and clutch configuration, premium Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires and a special gripper seat to keep racers planted under power.

The KTM 50 SX, which features a potent range of premium componentry, resides at the heart of the KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION, meaning mini shredders can count on advanced WP XACT suspension with AER technology, high-end Formula brakes paired with waved discs, NEKEN tapered bars and ODI grips and black-anodized aluminum rims as standard. All of this highlights its ultra-lightweight design, rider-focused ergonomics and 50 cc engine with an easy-to-manage, adjustable centrifugal clutch. The KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION is fully ready to race.

Highlights-

New FACTORY EDITION graphics

FMF pipe

FMF silencer

Orange gripper seat

Smaller rear sprocket

CNC clutch cover

CNC ignition cover

Reworked jetting

Special clutch configuration

Gray ODI grips

Chain guide with orange inserts

Dunlop Geomax MX 53 tires

The 2023 KTM 50 SX FACTORY EDITION will arrive on KTM dealer floors from August 2022 onward.