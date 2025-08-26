Haiden Deegan delivered again for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, clinching his second straight 250MX Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek with a dominant 2-1 moto score. The 19-year-old capped his 250 career with seven overall wins and 13 moto victories this season, making him one of the sport’s brightest young stars as he prepares to move up to the 450 class.

Nineteen-year-old Haiden Deegan capped his 250 career with seven overall wins and 13 moto victories this season, making him one of the sport’s brightest young stars as he prepares to move up to the 450 class. (Photos: Yamaha)

The Californian secured the title a moto early after charging from fourth to the front in Moto 1. Although both he and his rival were docked a position and points for jumping on a red cross flag, the result still sealed the championship. In Moto 2, Deegan quickly took the lead and checked out, winning by more than 13 seconds.

“I’m stoked to win my fifth 250 title. To finish with another win and go out on top is awesome. This sport can be gnarly, so when you come out on top, it’s sick,” — Haiden Deegan.

Team manager Wil Hahn credited Deegan and the entire roster for finishing strong: “I’m really stoked to end the season on a high. Haiden started and ended the season on top, and all the guys hit personal bests. It was a great day for the team.”

Dealers can leverage Deegan’s championship story in local advertising, showroom displays, and rider-focused events to connect with younger enthusiasts and motocross families.

Deegan’s back-to-back championships continue Yamaha’s strong presence in the 250 class and add even more star power as the brand heads into the SuperMotocross World Championship playoffs in September.

Dealer Takeaway

Deegan’s rising profile makes him a powerful marketing tool for Yamaha dealers. With his move to the 450 class next season, expect increased fan interest and promotional opportunities around Yamaha’s motocross lineup. Dealers can leverage Deegan’s championship story in local advertising, showroom displays, and rider-focused events to connect with younger enthusiasts and motocross families.