Western Power Sports (WPS) and FLY Racing are reinforcing their commitment to motocross with continued partnership support for the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship, highlighted by title sponsorship of the FLY Racing Washougal National, held July 19 at the iconic Washougal MX Park.

Now in its second year, the Military Appreciation Race added a patriotic focus to the event, with military-themed bike graphics, rider gear, and tributes including a veteran parade lap and helicopter flyover. One special guest, Army veteran Mike Matula, was honored with a bucket-list trip to the race through a partnership with the Veteran MX Foundation.

The eighth round of the Pro Motocross Championship — also part of the SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship — was broadcast live on NBC, showcasing the event’s prestige and growing national attention.

“As a Pacific Northwest company, it means a lot to have a title race in our backyard,” said Anthony Armsby, VP of Marketing and E-Commerce at WPS. “It’s a privilege to support both this incredible race and our service members.”

The brand had a banner year in 2025, with Cooper Webb claiming the 450SX Supercross title in his first season with FLY.

WPS, founded in 1960, distributes over 150,000 powersports products to more than 14,000 dealers worldwide. FLY Racing leads its house brand portfolio and has quickly risen to elite status in motocross apparel. Webb headlines a stacked rider roster alongside R.J. Hampshire, Chance Hymas, and international MXGP stars like Simon Laengenfelder under the Red Bull KTM DeCarli team.

2026 MX Collection

The new gear integrates top-tier safety tech, race-ready fit via the BOA Fit System, and bold style updates, including a new collaboration with Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg’s DBK line. (Image: Fly Racing)

That momentum carries into the 2026 FLY Racing collection, which the company says will be its most advanced yet. Headlining the lineup is the debut of the Formula S, the first smart off-road helmet. The new gear integrates top-tier safety tech, race-ready fit via the BOA Fit System, and bold style updates, including a new collaboration with Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg’s DBK line.

As the championship heads into its final stretch after a brief break, FLY Racing’s influence continues to shape both the sport and the marketplace — with a blend of innovation, athlete support, and community focus that powersports dealers across North America are watching closely.

Dealers can explore the full 2026 FLY Racing collection and WPS offerings at www.wps-inc.com.