Feld Motor Sports and the SMX World Championship broadcast team were both recognized with two silver finishes at this year’s 46th annual Telly Awards for Television and Sports content.

The 2025 SMX World Championship Season Preview Show took home silver in the General Television Sports category. (Photo: Feld Motor Sports)

The two winning programs included “Round 5 — 2024 SMX World Championship Series, Detroit,” and the “2025 SMX World Championship Season Preview Show.”

The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens. The awards are judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, and production companies.

“Being recognized in back-to-back Telly Awards is a major accomplishment for the entire SMX Broadcast Team. — Ken Adelson, head of SMX broadcasting.

“We’re going to continue telling the impactful stories of the incredible athletes competing in SMX and look forward to bringing the remainder of the 2025 series to our passionate fans each week.”

The two silver place finishes come at a time when SuperMotocross racing is at its height of popularity. Through the first 15 rounds of the SMX World Championship, eight of the 10 most-streamed races of all time are from this season, with a 14% increase in viewership through the same number of weeks in 2024.

Every December, the SMX broadcast team delivers fans a first look at the upcoming season. It features knowledgeable insight and pre-season scoops from industry experts, media, and the racers themselves. The 2025 Season Preview Show premiered on Dec. 29, 2024, on NBC and Peacock.

The Detroit show that took home silver aired on NBC and Peacock from Ford Field in Detroit on Feb. 3, 2024.

The full list of the 46th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.