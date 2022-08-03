MX Sports Pro Racing and Feld Motor Sports announce partnership

MX Sports Pro Racing and Feld Motor Sports, Inc., have jointly announced a partnership to create a new championship platform to grow both Supercross and Motocross. The alliance will see the formation of the SuperMotocross World Championship, rewarding the sport’s best athletes with a $10 million purse, the richest offering in either sports’ history.

Starting in 2023, the professional racing season will expand and culminate with the SuperMotocross World Championship on Saturday, October 14, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles.

Reigning Monster Energy AMA Supercross Champion Eli Tomac (3) leading a

star-studded field into the first turn at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"With the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship, we are taking a significant step towards growing the sport into a series that will be better suited for the expanding global marketplace and its impact on our fans and sponsors,” Kenneth Feld, chair and CEO of Feld Entertainment said. “As media and technology continue to evolve, SuperMotocross will be able to capitalize on these innovations to reach new audiences and grow exponentially in the coming years.”

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will both continue to crown their own champions at the conclusion of their respective series. Afterwards, the top 22 250cc athletes and the top 22 450cc athletes in combined Supercross and Pro Motocross points will qualify to compete in the two SuperMotocross Playoff Rounds and World Championship round for the SuperMotocross #1 plate and sport’s richest payout.

“We are celebrating 50 years of American Motocross this season and the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship and working in unison with Supercross may be one of the most significant changes the sport has ever undertaken,” Carrie Coombs-Russell, chief executive officer of MX Sports Pro Racing said. “This collaboration will create the only off-road racing series on the planet that provides a fully supported infrastructure, from amateur development to the professional ranks for global competitors to race on the world’s most challenging and demanding tracks.”

All seven of the primary original equipment manufacturers – KTM, Husqvarna, GASGAS, Kawasaki, Honda, Yamaha, and Suzuki – are excited about this new partnership and are fully committed to competing with their race teams. Factory-supported racing efforts have been the backbone of professional racing in the U.S. for more than five decades. Their commitment ensures that the highest level of racing competition will continue in Supercross, Pro Motocross and throughout the SuperMotocross Playoffs and World Championship.

“The creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship is the biggest and most positive step to ever happen in our sport,” Roger De Coster, director of Motorsports, KTM Group North America said. “Supercross and Motocross racing in the U.S. is very strong right now and this investment from Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing will bring the next generation of fans to motorcycling.”

"The SuperMotocross World Championship is an important and necessary step forward for our sport,” Chris Brull, Kawasaki vice president of marketing and racing said. “The collaboration between Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing further strengthens Kawasaki's commitment to this new world championship and to the already well-established and successful Supercross and Motocross championships."

The SuperMotocross World Championship will combine both disciplines of Supercross and Pro Motocross, introducing a unique and distinct form of racing called SuperMotocross, hence becoming a new discipline for the sport. Custom-designed tracks will be built to showcase this new style of racing. World-class venues will allow room to integrate the best track designs from Supercross, Pro Motocross and now SuperMotocross, finally providing a stage where the sport’s ultimate debate can be decided - who is the best in the world and ultimately crowning a new overall champion.

Advertisement

“As a manufacturer, it's great to see two of our valued partners collaborating to bring something new to our sport,” Brandon Wilson, manager of Racing and Experiential Marketing, Honda Powersports & Products said. “Considering that this has been in the works for more than two years, we are excited to now finally be able to share this significant news. The SuperMotocross World Championship is going to add a lot of intrigue for everyone. Fans will have more opportunities to see their favorite riders and the most competitive racing, plus we'll now see who the best overall rider is.”

“As the current and reigning champion in both Supercross and Motocross, we’re extremely proud to have earned those titles battling the best competition on the planet,” Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorcycle product line manager. “The SuperMotocross World Championship is a unique, yet also natural next step for the sport as we work together to highlight the immense talent of the athletes who compete on our class-leading product.”

MX Sports Pro Racing and Feld Motor Sports have worked together previously on industry related initiatives, none more significant than joining forces in the early days of the pandemic to save motorcycle racing in the United States. Both companies will continue to work together in a collaborative effort to continue growing the sport both domestically and abroad. Bringing together the leadership experience of both organizations and creating a unified rule book will ensure consistency across the series for both athletes and teams. Their combined marketing and operational expertise will strengthen and grow fan engagement through integrated media, promotional, sponsorship and activation programming across the racing season.

“We are inspired to see this new partnership and the creating of the SuperMotocross World Championship,” Chris Wheeler, motorsports manager for Suzuki Motor USA said. “Suzuki is looking forward to racing in this new championship and competing at the highest level in Supercross, Motocross, and now the SuperMotocross World Championship.”

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship schedule will be announced in the coming weeks, followed by the 2023 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, schedule. Dates and venues for the upcoming SuperMotocross World Championship and additional details will be announced later in the year.