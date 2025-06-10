In a move aimed at boosting the powersports industry, the National Powersports Dealer Association (NPDA) and the Powersports Rep Association (PRA) have announced a strategic partnership focused on supporting the nation’s powersports retailers.

The partnership will focus on enhancing relationships, ensuring strategic product placement, and creating a feedback loop from NPDA to PRA to improve the services provided by sales representatives.

The collaboration is built on the belief that a “rising tide floats all boats,” with both associations committing to work together for mutual success. Central to their plan is fostering stronger, more professional relationships between dealers, representatives, and vendors.

“By advocating for a healthy and personal partnership between the dealer, rep, and vendor, we will only strengthen our business relationship, resulting in a more professional, profitable powersports industry as a whole,” comments NPDA Chairman Bob Kee. “We are better together.”

Tim Calhoun, an industry veteran and spokesperson for PRA, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “PRA couldn’t be more thrilled and excited to provide a collaborative approach with the NPDA for the greater good of the powersports industry,” he says. “An open communication pathway directly from rep and brand to the dealer network is something this industry has been missing for some time. We vow to make the effort in this collaboration to provide premier certified sales professionals in the powersports industry that will align with the dealerships’ values.”

Calhoun concludes, “It’s time we come together in difficult times to ensure support, resources, and productive communication. All of this will hopefully provide some stability and optimism moving forward between dealer, vendor/product, and representatives.”

This alliance marks a significant step toward uniting key players in the powersports industry, intending to drive growth and success for all stakeholders.