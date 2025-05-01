Dunlop extends partnership as official tire supplier of MotoAmerica

MotoAmerica has announced that it will renew its partnership with Dunlop as the official tire supplier for the championship through 2029. The renewal, the April 29 press release states, is a four-year agreement that will solidify Dunlop’s commitment to providing high-performance tires across all categories of the MotoAmerica series.

Dunlop says its partnership with MotoAmerica has helped the company innovate and enhance its product through the race series. (Photo: MotoAmerica)

As the 2025 season continues, Dunlop — which was recently purchased from Goodyear by Sumitomo Rubber Industries — will enter its eleventh year as the exclusive tire supplier for all eight classes of the MotoAmerica Championship.

This is the fourth long-term agreement MotoAmerica has had with Dunlop, and Moto President Wayne Rainey says the collaboration allows Dunlop to innovate and enhance its product through the race series — which ultimately benefits the tire company’s customers.

“With advancements in grip, feel, and durability, our athletes are achieving faster lap times, which positively impacts the entire racing community,” Rainey says. “We eagerly anticipate the upcoming seasons and the continuation of our partnership with Dunlop.”

Chad Geer, director of motorcycle product, marketing, and motorsports at Dunlop, emphasized the importance of racing to Dunlop and how the company’s involvement in the MotoAmerica series has been instrumental in developing its high-performance tires.