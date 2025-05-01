Distributors/AftermarketLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Dunlop extends partnership as official tire supplier of MotoAmerica

The StaffMay 1, 2025

MotoAmerica has announced that it will renew its partnership with Dunlop as the official tire supplier for the championship through 2029. The renewal, the April 29 press release states, is a four-year agreement that will solidify Dunlop’s commitment to providing high-performance tires across all categories of the MotoAmerica series.

Dunlop says its partnership with MotoAmerica has helped the company innovate and enhance its product through the race series. (Photo: MotoAmerica)

As the 2025 season continues, Dunlop — which was recently purchased from Goodyear by Sumitomo Rubber Industries — will enter its eleventh year as the exclusive tire supplier for all eight classes of the MotoAmerica Championship.

This is the fourth long-term agreement MotoAmerica has had with Dunlop, and Moto President Wayne Rainey says the collaboration allows Dunlop to innovate and enhance its product through the race series — which ultimately benefits the tire company’s customers.

“With advancements in grip, feel, and durability, our athletes are achieving faster lap times, which positively impacts the entire racing community,” Rainey says. “We eagerly anticipate the upcoming seasons and the continuation of our partnership with Dunlop.”

Chad Geer, director of motorcycle product, marketing, and motorsports at Dunlop, emphasized the importance of racing to Dunlop and how the company’s involvement in the MotoAmerica series has been instrumental in developing its high-performance tires.

“Our design and service teams bring passion to MotoAmerica events, and the insights gained on the track enhance our products for customers, many of whom are avid racing enthusiasts,” Geer says. “Since MotoAmerica took over the series in 2015, we have fostered an excellent relationship, and we are excited to extend this partnership for another four years.”

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffMay 1, 2025

Related Articles

Defending MotoAmerica SC-Project Twins Cup Champion Alessandro Di Mario

Talent Cup kicks off at COTA to find the next generation of champion road racers

March 27, 2025

Motorsports virtual meeting place ‘Fuel for Thought’ announces new schedule

March 26, 2025

Rain, poor conditions cancel Ironwood snowmobile race

March 18, 2025
WSX opening ceremony 2024

World Supercross announces first-ever South African race for 2025 season

March 13, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.