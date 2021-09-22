VINData announces integrations with automotive, motorcycle leaders

VINData has announced integrations with key automotive and motorcycle leaders Innova and MotoMate123.

According to the announcement, in June 2021 Innova Electronics Corp. began offering VINData History Reports via its RepairSolutions2 app. Included with every tool in the Innova OBD2 diagnostic tool line, the RS2 companion app speeds customer decision making with verified fixes from ASE Master Technicians, predicted diagnostics, technical service bulletins, scheduled maintenance, how-to-videos, and part purchase guidance.

Innova customers gain insight from Innova’s automated auto diagnostic platform with comprehensive repair database. This includes millions of verified fixes with parts/labor costs to help diagnose and care for nearly any 1996 and newer vehicle.

“Anyone with a pre-owned vehicle should be interested to see the history,” said Bob Madison, Innova Director of Technical Services, in the announcement. “Innova customers can purchase VINData History Reports with DMV title data, valuations and open recalls in the RepairSolutions2 app. Adding VINData makes sense for a complete past, present and future look at a vehicle’s health.”

Since pushing the offering live via its RepairSolutions2 app in mid-June, Innova has seen a nearly 400% increase in month-over-month in-app VINData History Report purchases.

Motorcycle dealers can quickly and easily sign up and use VINData’s Motorcycle and Powersport History Reports right on the MotoMate123 LLC’s CRM platform. MotoMate’s clients get reports using the MotoMate platform.

“VINData’s dealer programs are a great fit and provide flexibility for our customers. Our higher monthly volume customers that run 20 or more reports prefer Unlimited Reports, while lower volume dealers use “Pay-as-you-go” option,” said MotoMate123 President Tom O'Connor in the announcement. “VINData Reports bring high quality motorcycle history information to our dealers.”

