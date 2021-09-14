Avalanche Alliance announces 2021 sweepstakes

Avalanche Alliance has partnered with Lynx, Fly Racing, Klim, Marlon, Timbersled and others to give away a custom-built 2022 Lynx Boondocker 850 with many other incredible prizes to raise money for avalanche awareness and education initiatives around the U.S.

Avalanche Alliance is made up of multiple companies and organizations across the motorized community who collaborate to bring avalanche education and awareness to the forefront of the powersports industry. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will be awarded to Avalanche Centers in support of motorized-focused projects and programs.

With brands and riders joining together for the common goal of reducing avalanche fatalities among the community, the partnership is seen by many as a monumental step for the motorized snow sports community. The need for motorized-specific avalanche safety improvements remains significant, and this partnership of like-minded brands and organizations indicates a noteworthy step towards improvements in training, forecasting and infrastructure for the benefit of riders everywhere.

"Avalanche Centers are a key link in the connection between the snowmobiling community and the goal of reducing the impact of avalanches and avalanche accidents,” said Jeff Hambelton, AIARE Motorized Program Manager and NWAC staff member in the announcement. “With these sweepstakes, we can support Avalanche Centers' efforts to build better tools for the motorized community.”

Following the success of two previous Avalanche Alliance/Klim sled giveaways, more prizes have been added for 2021. The grand prize is made up of three parts: the Avalanche Alliance 2022 Lynx Boondocker 850, a Fly Racing Snow Gear Package and an Ortovox Safety Gear Package.

First prize is a custom sled makeover, where the winner gets their sled upgraded with parts from SLP, IceAge, Seat Concepts, ZBroz and SCS Unlimited.

Second prize is a Marlon Xplore Pro II sled deck.

Third prize is a 2022 Timbersled Riot 120 S Sport snowbike kit.

Fourth prize is a KLIM riding gear kit including top-shelf products like their F3 Carbon Helmet, Lochsa One-Piece, Atlas 26 Avy Pack and Edge Goggles.

The Grand Prize 2022 Lynx Boondocker 850 is loaded with upgrades including a custom SCS Unlimited Wrap, Zbroz A-arm kit, SLP pipe set, SLP Mohawk skis, SLP clutch kit, IceAge rails and a Seat Concepts seat. To make the deal even sweeter, Fly Racing and Ortovox have added their own prize packages to the grand prize to ensure the winner is fully equipped to ride.

Avalanche Centers, while partially funded in the U.S. by the USFS, rely on strong community support for their efforts to present the most up-to-date and useful information for backcountry travelers. Avalanche Centers fund and manage remote weather stations, employ forecasters to track and interpret field and weather data, and increasingly play a leading role in education efforts for underserved populations in the backcountry.

Avalanche safety is extremely important to motorized users. This fundraiser is a way for Avalanche Alliance to join snowmobilers, snowbikers, manufacturers, avalanche centers and others together in support of avalanche safety initiatives. More fundraisers in the future will continue to support these efforts.

Winners will be announced Dec. 11, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. MST.