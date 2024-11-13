Denago finalizes partnership with Lightspeed and HLSM

Denago Powersports is forging forward in expanding its portfolio of partnerships by adding Lightspeed and HLSM, the premier powersports parts finder company.

Denago’s General Manager David Garibyan says he met Lightspeed’s Jeremy Johnson at the Sand Sports Super Show, who introduced him to HLSM’s Nick Arnone. “This created the opportunity to add Denago to the list of manufacturers and dealers with which both companies do business.”

National Parts Manager Josh Loy worked with Lightspeed and HLSM to make Denago’s files compatible with their systems so dealers can easily look up parts online. (Photo: Denago Powersports)

Garibyan adds, “Parts Manager Josh Loy played an important role in working with both companies and supplying them with our parts files by model so they could make these available to their customers.”

Loy comments, “Our files needed to be recreated in the format HLSM and Lightspeed are currently using, which took some time, but we got it done. Now, a Lightspeed dealer can easily use their CRM system to order Denago parts, just like Honda, Yamaha, and the other major manufacturers.”

Garibyan credits Loy for bringing this new partnership together. “It will make doing business with Denago that much easier,” he says, adding that Denago is expanding its dealer network and will continue to add partnerships and services that dealers need to succeed in the industry.