Denago announces Daytona 250 FI in production

Denago Powersports recently announced the official release of its Daytona 250 FI ATV. The machine is currently in production and being readied to ship to dealers, according to the company.

General Manager David Garibyan states: “We all believe the Daytona is not only a game changer for us but also just what is needed to reignite the excitement in the Sport ATV Segment.”

The Daytona 250 FI features “old-school” manual shifting with a 4-speed transmission and an additional reverse gear. This quad delivers on Denago’s promise to add value and quality to dealer showrooms and is designed for those who believe Sport mode cannot be achieved with an automatic transmission. Denago’s manual clutch is mated with a traditional foot-activated transmission.

A single-cylinder powers the Daytona ATV, featuring an oil-cooled 250cc Pro Motor Works (PMW) engine and independent adjustable suspension with hydraulic disc brakes all around.

The Daytona 250 FI is an ideal fit for riders 16 and up, and comes with a factory warranty of 6 months and an affordable MSRP of $2499. The Denago Powersports Daytona 250 FI will surely be a success as it hits dealer showrooms.