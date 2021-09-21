Lindeco Genuine Powersports is new U.S. distributor for Mitas Powersports Products

Lindeco Genuine Powersports has announce the company will be the newest distributor for Mitas Tires in the U.S. Lindeco will be distributing the complete collection of Mitas Powersports products including tires, tubes, tire mousse and accessories to consumers and powersports dealers.

Part of the Trelleborg Group, Mitas is one of the leading motorcycle tire brands in Europe with a long tradition of excellence in the motorcycle tire industry. Mitas tires deliver outstanding performance for every on and off-road application.

“We are proud to be associated with a global brand like Mitas Tires,” said Andres Escobar, Lindeco Genuine Powersports President in the announcement. “Mitas’ century-long history of tire production and dedication to product quality will provide a strong position in the U.S. market.”

In August Lindeco announced its Premium Adenture Touring brands.