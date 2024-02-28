DealersFinance and InsuranceHot ProductsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

MotoMate123 surpasses 4 million trade appraisals

The StaffFebruary 28, 2024

MotoMate123, a powersports trade appraisal and pre-owned inventory management tool, just processed their 4 millionth trade appraisal, the company reports.

MotoMate recently hit a major milestone of 4 million appraisals performed with their inventory management tool MotoMate123. (Image credit: MotoMate)

MotoMate aggregates current market data from multiple sources for their appraisals, including NPA, Blackbook, and NADA Guide from J.D. Powers. But even more importantly, the company notes, an appraisal manager can also see which of their competitors have that same unit for sale in their local market, along with miles, pricing, and how many days their competitors have had that unit online.

“For every trade appraisal, I can see everyone who has that same unit for sale in my market. Because I can see how long they’ve had it for sale and for how much, I know exactly what number to put on every trade-in,” one dealer reports. “I know the price position of every one of my units and my competition’s units. And I know when that price position changes. It’s been a game changer.”

MotoMate is set up to be mobile-friendly, so dealers can run trade appraisals from their mobile devices. The company also says it can run trade appraisals on units in for service with one click. For a free trial of the system, contact info@motomate123.com or call 702-600-0237.

