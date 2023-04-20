NPA names Southeast territory sales manager

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced the appointment of Brian Wood as the Southeast territory sales manager (TSM). Wood is now the TSM for Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi. He will work closely with Dusty Krepp, regional sales manager, and other territory sales managers.

Wood has been in the powersports industry for over 30 years. He began working as a parts associate while in high school. His sales career started when he joined the Tucker Rocky sales team in the early 90s in Kansas City. He joined Parts Unlimited as a rep in Florida from 1998 until 2017 and was since with KYMCO USA as a district sales manager covering Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi since 2017.

Brian Wood has been named NPA's Southeast territory sales manager. (Photo: NPA)

Wood has raced everything from jet skis to offroad and performance sport bikes. He has competed in several motocross and GNCC off-road events in the past. He has also participated in many local sponsored club racing events and still tries to attend as many races and rallies as possible.

Wood’s extensive knowledge and sales experience are valuable assets in his new role with NPA. “My passion and love for the powersports industry have led me here, and NPA allows me to experience a new and exciting segment of the industry that furthers my career,” he says. “I am excited to be working with dealers to help grow and expand their businesses.”

“We are excited to have Brian on board and for him to maintain current relationships and begin building new ones in this territory,” says Mike Murray, VP of Sales. “Adding Brian’s knowledge to the team helps dealers see the additional possibilities with NPA for their pre-owned inventory.”

Dealers can reach Brian at bwood@npauctions.com or 850.217.0897.