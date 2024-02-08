NPA connects with new and existing members at AIMExpo

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is a leading source of pre-owned inventory and data services and is “making plays” at AIMExpo this year, according to the company.

The NPA team is located at booth 3001 and has been showcasing NPA’s inventory tools and services that benefit dealerships’ bottom dollar. “We’re excited to see our current members and engage new dealerships to help them build their pre-owned inventory that meets their needs,” says Mike Murray, VP of Sales.

Photos courtesy of NPA

In the spirit of the upcoming Superbowl, NPA has Super Savings and Promotions at the show and attendees are offered perks for new and current NPA members. New members receive a free annual membership if they sign up after meeting the team at the show. NPA members were also able to enter a drawing to win an NPA Buy Free Credit and save up to $350, and other giveaways have taken place as well.

Industry veteran Jim Woodruff, NPA’s CEO, has been featured at multiple events throughout the show including a Garage Composites podcast and NPDA’s H-D Dealer Council event. He discussed the trends NPA has seen over the last year and what the data behind the trends indicates for the industry. “These discussions are a great opportunity for dealers to plan for 2024 with the facts and insights needed to support their decisions,” Woodruff said.

To learn more about pre-owned powersports, contact NPA at 888.292.5339 or info@npauctions.com.