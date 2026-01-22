Triumph gives updates to its 660cc road-focused range

Enhancing its middleweight range, Triumph Motorcycles announced it is updating the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, giving the popular machines more sport features and touring capabilities.

Triumph goes all-in on the middleweight segment with updates to its Trident And Tiger Sport 660. (Photo: Triumph)



The updated models aim to bring an even more diverse demographic of riders than its previous range, which Triumph says has attracted enthusiasts of all ages and experience levels, with the Trident 660 being the most popular for female customers.

“For 2026, we’ve taken both bikes to the next level. The result is a significant performance increase, which puts the Trident 660 back at the top of its class and secures the Tiger Sport 660’s position as the segment leader.” — Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer

“Alongside this, both models gain important chassis and styling updates that enhance their presence and capability, while retaining the accessibility that has made them so popular.”

At the heart of the upgrade is a major engine enhancement. Both models now feature a higher-performance 660cc triple engine, producing 94 HP and 50 ft-lb of torque. This step up in power puts the Trident 660 at the top of the middleweight roadster class, while the Tiger Sport 660 combines its new performance with improved touring capability for riders who want to go further.

The updates don’t stop at the engine. The Trident 660 gains a more muscular stance with new bodywork and a chiseled fuel tank. The Tiger Sport 660 introduces a larger 4.9-gallon fuel tank and new bodywork, including updated radiator cowls, improving range and weather protection on long rides.

The latest updates to the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 are complemented by new color schemes and graphics. For the Trident 660, Cosmic Yellow and Stone Grey are premium paint options. The Tiger Sport 660 introduces Interstellar Blue with Mineral Grey alongside Silver Ice with Intense Orange.

The new Trident 660 is available from $9,145, and the Tiger Sport 660 from $10,445. Both models will be in Triumph dealers beginning March 2026. More information can be found at Triumphmotorcycles.com.