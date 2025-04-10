Finance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsPolarisTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Polaris extends its financing partnership with Sheffield Financial

The StaffApril 10, 2025

Polaris has reached an agreement to extend its retail financing partnership with Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, in a deal that was first announced in an April 8 press release.

Sheffield and Polaris’ financial partnership started in 2009. The companies say this multiyear renewal will help maintain customer-friendly installment financing options that enhance the retail experience for Polaris dealers and customers.(Photo: Polaris)

Sheffield and Polaris’ financial partnership started in 2009. The companies say this multiyear renewal will help maintain customer-friendly installment financing options that enhance the retail experience for Polaris dealers and customers.

“Sheffield has been a reliable partner, offering a range of financing tools tailored to the specific needs of our dealer network,” says Bob Mack, chief financial officer and executive vice president of finance and corporate development at Polaris.

The extension means Polaris dealers will continue to have access to Sheffield Financial’s nationwide installment financing, digital tools and service. This includes access to its powersports-specialist underwriters and its pre-qualification technology, allowing customers to check their buying power online without affecting their credit.

Last year, Sheffield and BRP extended their financing partnership and, in 2021, Sheffield reached terms on a multiyear financing services program agreement with Kawasaki.

Related Articles
Tags
The StaffApril 10, 2025

Related Articles

Powersports image by Pixlr

Analysts see powersports dealers continue modest decline through Q1

March 12, 2025
Matt Winnings, senior vice president and general council of Polaris.

Polaris promotes Winings to SVP, general council

March 12, 2025

Polaris reveals innovative 2026 snowmobile lineup

March 6, 2025

Polaris builds 30 race-ready RZR Pro R Factory UTVs with $140,000 price tag

February 6, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.