Polaris extends its financing partnership with Sheffield Financial

Polaris has reached an agreement to extend its retail financing partnership with Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, in a deal that was first announced in an April 8 press release.

Sheffield and Polaris’ financial partnership started in 2009. The companies say this multiyear renewal will help maintain customer-friendly installment financing options that enhance the retail experience for Polaris dealers and customers.(Photo: Polaris)

Sheffield and Polaris’ financial partnership started in 2009. The companies say this multiyear renewal will help maintain customer-friendly installment financing options that enhance the retail experience for Polaris dealers and customers.

“Sheffield has been a reliable partner, offering a range of financing tools tailored to the specific needs of our dealer network,” says Bob Mack, chief financial officer and executive vice president of finance and corporate development at Polaris.

The extension means Polaris dealers will continue to have access to Sheffield Financial’s nationwide installment financing, digital tools and service. This includes access to its powersports-specialist underwriters and its pre-qualification technology, allowing customers to check their buying power online without affecting their credit.

Last year, Sheffield and BRP extended their financing partnership and, in 2021, Sheffield reached terms on a multiyear financing services program agreement with Kawasaki.