Sheffield Financial and Kawasaki announce renewed multi-year retail financing program contract

Sheffield Financial, a division of Truist Bank, and Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. have reached terms on a multiyear financing services program agreement.

Since 2009, Sheffield has provided Kawasaki customers with innovative financing solutions through Kawasaki's independent network of powersports dealers.

"Our long-standing relationship with Sheffield has been a winning combination," said Bill Jenkins, Kawasaki Senior Vice President, Sales & Operations. "Sheffield's superior service and flexible financing solutions, coupled with Kawasaki's industry leading products, such as our very popular Ninja motorcycles, exciting Versys motorcycles, KLX off-road motorcycles, Mule side-by-sides, groundbreaking Teryx Sport side-by-sides, Brute Force ATV, and Jet Ski personal watercraft, have allowed our customers to 'Let the good times roll.' We are excited to continue our relationship in making premium financing programs available to our dealer network through Sheffield."

"Sheffield has a strong commitment to Kawasaki, its dealers and customers. We're thrilled about our continued relationship with Kawasaki, a premier player in the powersports industry, and proud to offer financing solutions to a diverse group of Kawasaki customers," said Jeff McKay, Sheffield Financial CEO and head of point-of-sale lending for Truist.