Rider’s Advantage, a provider of F&I products and services for the powersports industry, announced a refreshed brand identity designed to modernize its look and strengthen alignment with APCO Holdings’ sister brand, EasyCare. This rebranding follows APCO’s acquisition of Rider’s Advantage in July 2024.

The updated branding includes a new logo, a vibrant color palette, and refined messaging that emphasize Rider’s Advantage’s commitment to delivering premier finance and insurance solutions and dealer support. The refreshed visual identity also supports cross-channel selling as many dealers diversify their operations to include auto, RV, marine, and powersports franchises.

“While our look is changing, our dedication to innovative products and exceptional support for powersports dealers remains the same,” says Rob Hefner, vice president of sales for APCO’s powersports channel.

Jennifer Haddow, senior vice president of marketing for APCO Holdings, adds, “The alignment between Rider’s Advantage and EasyCare represents an expanded commitment to serving dealers, agents, and customers across APCO’s portfolio.”

Alongside the new brand identity, Rider’s Advantage launched a redesigned website — riders-advantage.com — to provide dealers and consumers with a more engaging and user-friendly experience. The updated logo will debut publicly at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on January 18, 2026, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.