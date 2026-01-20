Accelerate ConferenceFinance and InsuranceLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Rider’s Advantage unveils new brand identity to dealers at Accelerate

The StaffJanuary 20, 2026

Rider’s Advantage, a provider of F&I products and services for the powersports industry, announced a refreshed brand identity designed to modernize its look and strengthen alignment with APCO Holdings’ sister brand, EasyCare. This rebranding follows APCO’s acquisition of Rider’s Advantage in July 2024.

The updated branding includes a new logo, a vibrant color palette, and refined messaging that emphasize Rider’s Advantage’s commitment to delivering premier finance and insurance solutions and dealer support. (Image: Rider’s Advantage)

The updated branding includes a new logo, a vibrant color palette, and refined messaging that emphasize Rider’s Advantage’s commitment to delivering premier finance and insurance solutions and dealer support. The refreshed visual identity also supports cross-channel selling as many dealers diversify their operations to include auto, RV, marine, and powersports franchises.

“While our look is changing, our dedication to innovative products and exceptional support for powersports dealers remains the same,” says Rob Hefner, vice president of sales for APCO’s powersports channel.

Jennifer Haddow, senior vice president of marketing for APCO Holdings, adds, “The alignment between Rider’s Advantage and EasyCare represents an expanded commitment to serving dealers, agents, and customers across APCO’s portfolio.”

Alongside the new brand identity, Rider’s Advantage launched a redesigned website — riders-advantage.com — to provide dealers and consumers with a more engaging and user-friendly experience. The updated logo will debut publicly at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference on January 18, 2026, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Tags
The StaffJanuary 20, 2026

Related Articles

Protective acquires Portfolio

Protective closes Portfolio deal, enhances dealer wealth, F&I solutions

January 6, 2026

Selling your dealership: the checklist every owner forgets

January 6, 2026

Cleveland Moto’s 25-year blueprint for surviving a shifting market

December 24, 2025

Orlando Power Week just days away! Join us and reset your strategy for 2026

December 23, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
EPG Brand Acceleration
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.