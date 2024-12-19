Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company that delivers customized financing programs across powersports, is returning for a fourth consecutive year as a platinum-level sponsor of the 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. The conference will be held Jan. 20-22, 2025 at the Sheraton in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina, as Synchrony continues its longstanding support of Powersports Business live events.

Synchrony’s Susan Medrano (left) led a dealer panel at the Dallas event in 2023. (Staff photos)

“The Synchrony team is excited to return as a platinum-level sponsor for the 2025 edition of Accelerate,” says Susan Medrano, senior vice president and general manager of Synchrony Outdoors. “We look forward to seeing you there.”

Synchrony’s programs aim to drive increased sales at powersports dealerships, cultivate lasting relationships that enhance the customer experience, and meet the demand for digital retailing.

The agenda for Accelerate was recently announced, with several high-level topics and noted speakers who will participate in the conference to share ideas, network, and business growth.

We will all be together to take over the third and fourth floors of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, known as Inside NASCAR and Heritage Speedway for the opening night reception of Boating Industry Elevate, Powersports Business Accelerate, and Outdoor Power Equipment Power Forum. You can explore NASCAR history while engaging with interactive content.

All of the attendees will have access to exhibits, including the Pit Crew Challenge. And you can also put yourself in the driver’s seat with the NASCAR Racing Simulators. And don’t worry, you don’t need to be a hardcore NASCAR fan to enjoy it. To embrace the reception style event, we set the space with high top tables and soft seating. You can eat, drink, play and repeat at your own pace. Sure to be a high-octane way to ignite your conference experience and connect with others from the outdoor recreation space.

Sponsors of the 2025 Accelerate Conference to date are as follows:

Synchrony – Platinum

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) – Gold

Dealership Performance 360 – Gold

Piaggio Group – Gold

Podium – Gold

Rider’s Advantage – Gold

App One – Silver

Moto Morini USA – Silver

Performance Brokerage Services – Silver

Dealers and industry members can register on the event’s website for the 2025 Accelerate Conference. Accelerate kicks off Jan. 20-22, 2025 at the Sheraton in downtown Charlotte, North Carolina.