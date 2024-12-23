Piaggio Group Americas steps in as gold-level Accelerate sponsor
When dealers gather in less than a month at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, they will do so alongside one of the most storied brands in the industry. Piaggio Group Americas, with its Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi brands, recently signed on as a gold-level sponsor of the conference, being held January 20-22, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Now, with five gold-level sponsors and nine total sponsors, the Accelerate Conference still has a spot for your company. Dealers, there will be peer-to-peer learning like you’ve never experienced before at an educational conference. You can see our growing dealership registration and sponsor list below:
- American Road Group
- ARS Powersports
- Broward Motorsports
- Cycles of Jacksonville
- Cycle Refinery
- Get Dirty Bikes
- Hayward Powersports
- Hanover Powersports
- Hubbard Powersports
- Foothills Motorsports
- Jay’s Power Center
- Jet City Harley-Davidson
- Leadbelt Powersports
- Lone Star Powersports
- Moritz Sport & Marine
- Powersports of Palm Beach
- Onyx Moto
- Lakes Area Powersports
- Redline Powersports
- Skelton’s Motorsports
- St. Paul Harley-Davidson
- Simply Ride
- Young Powersports
- Zia Powersports
Click here to register for the 2025 Accelerate Conference.
Click here to view the 2025 Accelerate Conference agenda.
Sponsors of the 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows:
- Synchrony – Platinum
- National Powersport Auctions (NPA) – Gold
- Dealership Performance 360 – Gold
- Piaggio Group – Gold
- Podium – Gold
- Rider’s Advantage – Gold
- App One – Silver
- Moto Morini USA – Silver
- Performance Brokerage Services – Silver