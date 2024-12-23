Piaggio Group Americas steps in as gold-level Accelerate sponsor

When dealers gather in less than a month at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, they will do so alongside one of the most storied brands in the industry. Piaggio Group Americas, with its Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, and Moto Guzzi brands, recently signed on as a gold-level sponsor of the conference, being held January 20-22, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Piaggio America executives from the New York City office will be on hand to discuss growth opportunities for dealers in attendance.

Now, with five gold-level sponsors and nine total sponsors, the Accelerate Conference still has a spot for your company. Dealers, there will be peer-to-peer learning like you’ve never experienced before at an educational conference. You can see our growing dealership registration and sponsor list below:

