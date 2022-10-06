Vespa reveals the 2023 GTS 300 large frame

Vespa has unveiled the 2023 GTS which continues the legacy of the legendary “Vespone.” Vespas are ideal for a drive around town while also ready to travel credited to their increasingly more generous engines and superior comfort.

The style of Vespa is an icon of modern design and the new GTS family highlights this, due in part to a range of no fewer than fourteen different color schemes available. The elegance is the result of a balance between tradition and modernism that comes out in the lines of the GTS, carefully refined down to the smallest detail, and a construction quality elevated to unprecedented levels.

Vespa 2023 GTS Super 300.

The new Vespa GTS range comes packed with standard equipment and includes four versions, each of which has its own spirit: the classic Vespa GTS, the contemporary GTS Super, the sporty GTS SuperSport and the technologically focused Vespa GTS SuperTech.

All models are available with a modern 300 hpe (High Performance Engine) powerplant: technology of the Piaggio Group, which aims to create engines that are increasingly more technologically advanced and efficient in terms of limiting emissions and consumption.

The body of the new GTS family, as has always been the case throughout Vespa history, is made strictly of steel: a sustainable material because it is 100% recyclable which guarantees unrivalled strength as well as truly unique safety and dynamism. This body, which is a Vespa worldwide exclusive, is now paired with an entirely new front suspension. Maintaining the traditional, single-arm layout, the system has been redesigned in terms of functionality to guarantee greater stability, especially at high speeds, and to improve comfort and handling with the all-new suspension calibration.

Vespa 2023 GTS SuperTech 300.

Vespa boasts ideal ergonomics and a natural riding position that helps make it extremely comfortable, enjoyable to ride and accessible to everyone. The new Vespa GTS further highlights the strong touring and even travelling vocation which large Vespas have always embodied, offering a new seat with a superior comfort level even for the passenger and optimized ergonomics for easy footing on the ground at a standstill.

With the Vespa GTS, practicality and ease of use take another step forward with the introduction of the keyless system to activate the ignition without having to insert the traditional key, streamlining the operations of starting the engine, opening the seat and locking the steering column, all of which can be done with the remote control conveniently in your pocket.

Vespa 2023 GTS SuperSport 300.

The SuperTech version confirms the ultra-modern TFT color display, whereas new instrumentation makes its début on all the other versions. They are unchanged in style and elegance, but more complete and fully capable of exploiting the potential of the VESPA MIA connectivity system, standard equipment on the SuperTech and the SuperSport and available as an optional accessory for the other packages.

US Availability

Arrival: November 2022

Pricing: GTS 300 $7,799 GTS 300 Super $7,999 GTS 300 SuperSport $8,099 GTS 300 SuperTech $8,499

Canada Availability

Arrival: December 2023

Pricing: GTS 300 $8,295 GTS 300 Super $8,495 GTS 300 SuperSport $8,595 GTS 300 SuperTech $9,095