Segway Powersports has reached a significant milestone with its 100,000th off-road vehicle (ORV) to roll off the production line, marking a key moment in the brand’s ascent within the global off-road vehicle market. This milestone is paired with the launch of the highly anticipated Super Villain SX20T, the company’s flagship model, now entering mass production. Together, the company says these accomplishments signal a new chapter in its expansion into the future of off-road performance.

Segway has reached a significant milestone with its 100,000th off-road vehicle (ORV) to roll off the production line, marking a key moment in the brand’s ascent within the global off-road vehicle market. (Photos: Segway Powersports)

Since its first ORV hit the market at the end of 2020, Segway Powersports has reached an impressive 100,000 vehicles in just four years – setting a new pace in the off-road vehicle industry and claiming it has the fastest growth in this sector. The brand has rapidly established a leading presence in regions like Northern and Eastern Europe and the United States, demonstrating its resilience in the powersports industry.

Segway has rolled the first Super Villain SX20Ts off the production line.

At the core of this announcement is the Super Villain SX20T, Segway Powersports’ flagship model, with the first batch rolling off the production line. Powered by a robust 2.0T turbocharged engine delivering 235 horsepower and equipped with an automatic transmission system, the Super Villain SX20T offers unmatched power, stability, and safety.

“We’re excited about the roll-off of our 100,000th ORV, as it marks both a significant milestone in our journey and the beginning of an important new chapter for Segway Powersports,” says Danny Xiang, head of brand marketing for Segway Powersports Global. “The roll-off of the Super Villain SX20T injects fresh momentum into our global strategy. Our focus remains on meeting the evolving needs of our customers and continuing to shape the future of the off-road industry.”

Looking ahead, Segway Powersports says it is committed to accelerating its global expansion further and driving technological innovations.