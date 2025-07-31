Kawasaki has officially raised the bar in the high-performance sport side-by-side category with the launch of the all-new 2026 Teryx4 H2, Teryx4 H2 Deluxe, and five-passenger Teryx5 H2 Deluxe.

Kawasaki has officially raised the bar in the high-performance sport side-by-side category with the launch of the supercharged 2026 Teryx4 H2, Teryx4 H2 Deluxe, and five-passenger Teryx5 H2 Deluxe. (Photos: Kawasaki Motors Corp., USA)

Featuring a factory-installed, 999cc in-line four-cylinder supercharged engine producing 250 horsepower and 146 lb-ft of torque, the new H2 models are purpose-built for premium desert, dune, and open-terrain performance — right off the showroom floor.

Motorcycle DNA

Inspired by the Ninja H2 sportbike, Kawasaki’s 999cc four-cylinder supercharged engine is tuned specifically for off-road use.

Inspired by the Ninja H2 sportbike, Kawasaki’s 999cc four-cylinder supercharged engine is tuned specifically for off-road use. A CVT transmission delivers immediate power with selectable engine braking and three rider-selectable power modes: Full, Middle, and Low. The rear-mounted dual-fan radiator, high-flow intake, and integrated airbox help maintain consistent performance in harsh conditions.

Suspension and Chassis

All H2 models ride on a 74-inch-wide chassis with long-travel dual A-arm suspension — 18.6 inches of front travel and 20.1 inches rear.

All H2 models ride on a 74-inch-wide chassis with long-travel dual A-arm suspension — 18.6 inches of front travel and 20.1 inches rear. The Deluxe trims come equipped with Kawasaki Electronic Controlled Suspension (KECS) and FOX 3.0 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks, which automatically adjust damping based on real-time inputs like speed, acceleration, and steering.

Selectable modes (Soft, Normal, Firm) enable riders to tailor the ride to their preferred terrain and comfort. The high-strength steel frame, low center of gravity, and optimized weight distribution deliver confident high-speed handling and control.

Premium components

Standard across all models are 33-inch Maxxis Carnivore Plus tires on 16-inch wheels; the Deluxe trims add beadlock wheels for added safety in rough terrain.

Standard across all models are 33-inch Maxxis Carnivore Plus tires on 16-inch wheels; the Deluxe trims add beadlock wheels for added safety in rough terrain. Four-wheel disc brakes with 258mm rotors and twin-piston calipers provide strong, consistent stopping power. Additional rider aids include Hill Start Assist, Kawasaki Engine Brake Control, and on-the-fly 4WD with a front differential lock.

Tech-heavy

Deluxe models come equipped with a 10” Garmin Tread GPS with trail mapping, Group Ride tracking, integrated Bluetooth audio, and door-mounted speakers.

Inside, the Teryx4 H2 features four sculpted bucket seats with contoured bolsters and 3-point belts. The Teryx5 H2 Deluxe adds a three-seat rear bench, making it one of the most powerful 5-seaters in the category. Key interior highlights include:

7” full-color TFT display with smartphone connectivity

Tilt steering wheel

Automotive-style half doors with internal handles

Prewired accessory switch panel

Multiple ride screen views and trip meters

Deluxe models come equipped with a 10” Garmin Tread GPS with trail mapping, Group Ride tracking, integrated Bluetooth audio, and door-mounted speakers. A factory-installed roof and beadlock wheels round out the high-end trim.

Aggressive styling

The Deluxe model features signature Lime Green suspension, LED lighting with LED accent eyebrows, painted bodywork, and integrated tie-downs, all of which elevate the rugged look.

Signature Lime Green suspension, LED lighting with LED accent eyebrows, painted bodywork, and integrated tie-downs elevate the rugged look. A 600-lb. capacity cargo bed and 2,000-lb. towing capability ensure both play and utility are built in.

Models & pricing:

Teryx4 H2 : MSRP: $29,999

4 seats, 250 hp supercharged engine, 33″ tires, TFT display

: MSRP: 4 seats, 250 hp supercharged engine, 33″ tires, TFT display Teryx4 H2 Deluxe : MSRP: $33,499

Adds KECS with FOX Live Valve shocks, Garmin GPS, roof, audio, beadlock wheels

: MSRP: Adds KECS with FOX Live Valve shocks, Garmin GPS, roof, audio, beadlock wheels Teryx5 H2 Deluxe: MSRP: $34,499

All Deluxe features plus 5-passenger seating with contoured rear bench

Availability

All three 2026 Teryx H2 models are expected to begin arriving at Kawasaki dealerships across the U.S. in Fall 2025. Early interest is expected to be high, particularly in desert and dune markets. Dealers should prepare for strong demand and leverage Kawasaki’s pre-order programs to secure customer orders ahead of arrival.

All three 2026 Teryx H2 models are expected to begin arriving at Kawasaki dealerships across the U.S. in Fall 2025.

With this aggressive push into the high-horsepower, factory-equipped SxS segment, Kawasaki is poised to compete directly with the most elite offerings in the sport category — and now offers one of the most powerful factory sport SxS lineups on the market.