Kawasaki Teryx KRX4 1000 demo ride? We’re in!

If your dealership’s customers are interested in checking out the 2023 Kawasaki Teryx KRX4 1000, direct them to some seat time on one of the remaining stops on the demo tour. Word on the street is that the street-focused demos being hosted by dealerships with the Kawasaki rig on hand have been a grand slam this summer. The PSB editor got to experience the Kawasaki side-by-side demo display in all its glory last week on an ultra-exclusive visit to MidAmerica Outdoors in Jay, Oklahoma, home of the UTV Takeover.

A couple of supreme rides in the new 4-seater was an ideal way to spend a cloud-covered summer day. Alongside Derrek Sigler from ATV.com, we managed to get a feel for all of the settings of the Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension (KECS). Enthusiasts we talked to on site apparently did as well.

"The Teryx KRX 1000 Tour welcomes the all-new Teryx KRX4 1000 to its lineup of Good Times at side-by-side events and rallies across the nation for 2022," said Chris Brull, vice president of Marketing and Racing. "Each stop of the tour will provide participants a firsthand experience of the power, performance, capability and comfort of the Teryx family. The incredibly versatile lineup has something to offer for all individuals and families.”

The 2022 tour kicked off last month at Monster Jam in Nashville and Cleveland and continues cross-country attending many of the best riding destinations and side-by-side rallies the U.S. has to offer such as the UTV Takeover, Brimestone Paragon and Trail Hero SxS Rally.

In addition to the adrenaline-pumping side-by-side events, participants will experience the thrill of navigating through multiple obstacles aboard the all-new Teryx KRX4 1000 four-passenger sport side-by-side as well as the widely-popular Teryx KRX 1000 two-passenger model and learn first-hand how these game-changing machines are built to outmuscle the most challenging terrain.

Remaining stops on the 2022 Teryx KRX 1000 Tour are as follows:

Sept. 16-18, Brimstone Paragon, Brimstone Recreation, Huntsville, TN

Oct. 3-8, Trail Hero SxS Rally, Sand Hollow State Park, Hurricane, UT

Oct. 12-16, The California 300 UTV World Championship, Barstow, Barstow, CA

Dec. 2-4, Intl. Off-Road & UTV Expo, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

As for that aforementioned plus ride we experienced on the varied terrain at MidAmerica Outdoors, the KECS takes the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS and eS Special Edition to the next level. High-performance FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks combined with a Bosch Electronic Control System are optimized with Kawasaki suspension settings to deliver a comfortable ride and enhanced platform across a wider range of riding situations. Dashboard switches on the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS and eS Special Edition allow drivers to select from three suspension modes (soft, normal, and firm) on-the-fly to suit different terrains and speeds. As we talk about in the video below with Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.'s Jon Rall, Public Relations 4 Wheel Supervisor | Marketing, and Raquel Longley, Central Region Marketing Manager, the mode function will be a fantastic talking point on showroom walkarounds.

Setting the bar for next-level performance, the KECS system takes into account input from the Bosch Electronic Control System, the engine ECU, and a steering angle sensor. The Semi-active Damping Control ECU then adjusts to the ground surface environment in real time to provide the ideal damping. The entire package has been fine-tuned by Kawasaki engineers to deliver optimum performance and ride comfort. Taking into account various factors such as speed, driver input, vehicle axis, terrain, and the number of passengers, the benefits of KECS are felt while out on the trails.

Dashboard switches on the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS and eS Special Edition allow drivers to select from three suspension modes (NORMAL, FIRM, and SOFT) on the fly to suit different terrains and vehicle speeds. NORMAL mode was designed for two passengers and settings are optimized to match the vehicle speed, contributing to ride comfort. FIRM is ideal when running four passengers and the firmer settings offer the same plush ride comfort and firm damping (anti-bottoming) as NORMAL mode does with two passengers while reducing speed and the amount of roll for increased handling. SOFT settings allow greater suspension action in comparison to NORMAL, resulting in increased ride comfort.

With one person aboard or four, the 2023 Kawasaki Teryx KRX4 1000 offers a pleasurable ride.

The Teryx KRX4 1000 eS and eS Special Edition features FOX’s unique internal bypass damping architecture with position-sensitive damping that changes depending on the operating zone of the suspension stroke to deliver a plush, predictable ride. When operating in the “Ride Zone,” a system of bypass valves and bleed holes allows fluid to bypass the damping piston, freeing up the suspension for a high level of comfort. When the compressed suspension enters the “Bump Zone,” fluid is forced through the piston’s compression valves, developing the firm damping required to resist bottoming. During shock extension, when the suspension enters the “Catch Zone,” fluid is forced to move through the piston’s rebound valves, again developing firmness to prevent harsh top-out.

FOX’s Live Valve technology complements the inherent performance and comfort achieved by the Internal Bypass design, using a semi-active valve to instantly adapt to any terrain by adjusting compression damping in real-time to maximize comfort, handling, and minimize bottoming-out.

Damping character is set according to the Suspension Mode selected.

Double wishbone front suspension offers 18.6-inches of travel, while at the rear, the 4-link trailing-arm suspension delivers 21.1-inches of travel. This rear suspension design also minimizes change to the toe-in over the suspension stroke, which helps with straight-line stability as well as contributing to improved handling during high-speed cornering. Steel suspension knuckles have been incorporated to contribute to the side x side’s durability. In addition to off-road capability, the suspension’s ability to soak up bumps with minimal disturbance to the cabin contributes to ride comfort.

2-seat or the new 4, the 2023 Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 has plenty to offer on the demo tour.

We're off to the Parts Unlimited/Drag Specialties/Parts Canada NVP in Madison, Wisconsin, this weekend. Join your industry peers by following us on social media to see what's what from Madtown.