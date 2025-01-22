Kawasaki unveils 2025 Jet Ski STX 160 series

Kawasaki announces the return of the Jet Ski STX 160 series watercraft, including the Jet Ski STX 160X and flagship Jet Ski STXR 160LX models for 2025. These models are set to hit Kawasaki dealerships beginning in the Winter of 2025.

The 2025 Jet Ski STX 160X is available in Crystal White / Ebony. Photo courtesy of Kawasaki

The Jet Ski STX160 series is powered by a DOHC, 16-valve, parallel 4-cylinder and 1498cc engine. It utilizes a balanced hull, ergonomic riding position, large fuel tank and storage compartment, along with several easy-to-use rider aid functions to create a comfortable and exciting three-seat personal watercraft that appeals to a wide range of riders. In addition to the STX 160’s standard features, the Jet Ski STX160X features adjustable electronic cruise control speed, which can be set with the Up/Down buttons located on the handlebar. It also features a comfortable handle grip that tapers outward, making it easier to hold on when riding in a straight line, and a premium painted deck. The 2025 three-passenger Jet Ski STX 160X is available in a Crystal White/Ebony colorway.

The Jet Ski STX160LX flagship model includes the JETSOUND integrated audio system with smartphone connectivity as standard equipment. The system consists of an amplifier, an audio controller built into the handle, and two speakers placed under the mirrors. It also features a two-tone dedicated deck mat and LXury seat designed to fit the rider’s body to further improve ergonomic comfort. Similar to the STX 160X, it comes equipped with a comfortable handle grip, adjustable cruise control speed via the Up/Down buttons and a premium painted deck with full graphics. The three-passenger 2025 Jet Ski STX 160LX is available in a Ebony/Neon Red colorway.

2025 Model Variations

Kawasaki Jet Ski STX 160X

Color – Crystal White / Ebony

MSRP $12,999

Available now

Kawasaki Jet Ski STX 160LX