Kawasaki unveils 4-seat 2023 Teryx KRX4 1000

Kawasaki this week announced the arrival of its Teryx KRX4 1000 sport side-by-side lineup for 2023. The all-new four-seater opens the doors for families who frequent your dealership to enjoy outdoor adventures in class-leading comfort and brings the high-performance and dependability needed to dominate any adventure.

The all-new four-seater is built off of the platform of the highly dependable Teryx KRX® 1000 side by side with a 999cc parallel-twin engine that is paired with a CVT transmission and built on a highly-rigid frame with an integrated Roll Over Protection Structure (ROPS). Kawasaki engineers placed great emphasis on carefully designing a roomy rear passenger space that is large enough to comfortably accommodate full-sized adults. Thanks to its rugged performance, advanced technology and superb comfort, the Teryx KRX4 1000 is ready to take you and your family or friends on an adventure for the memory books.

The Teryx KRX4 1000 can be found in three different trim packages; the Teryx KRX4 1000 SE that comes equipped with a KQR Sport Roof, WARN VRX450 powersport winch, FOX 2.5 Podium LSC shocks, and multi-function all-digital instrumentation; Teryx KRX4 1000 eS, which features FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks; and the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS Special Edition that includes a KQR Sport Roof, WARN VRX45 powersport winch and high-grade Hifonics audio system.

KAWASAKI TERYX KRX®4 1000 eS HIGHLIGHTS

• 999cc Liquid-Cooled, Parallel Twin Engine with Selectable Power Modes

• Highly Rigid Frame that Incorporates the ROPS as a Stressed Member

• 18-Inches of Front Wheel Travel and 21-Inches of Rear Wheel Travel

• FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass Shocks

• Kawasaki Electronic Controlled Suspension (KECS)

• Large-Volume CVT with Centrifugal Clutch

• 31-Inch MAXXIS Carnivore Tires Mounted on 15-Inch Aluminum Wheels

• Large Rear Cargo Space

• TFT Color Instrumentation with Smartphone Connectivity

• Over 50 Kawasaki Genuine Accessories Available (sold separately)

ENGINE

The Teryx KRX4 1000’s compact 999cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke parallel twin engine with a bore and stroke that is set at 92.0mm x 75.1mm delivers both high-rpm power and robust low-end torque to accommodate a wide range of situations, from trail running to technical sections.

Dual snorkel air intakes (one for the engine; one for the CVT) are recessed behind the driver and passenger doors and help reduce dust in the intakes. Pre-filters at the intake entrances help reduce dust and debris reaching the Donaldson air filter located downstream in the engine intake to offer superb dust collection performance.

A large, 20-liter intake chamber helps ensure undisturbed airflow into each of the two intake funnels, enabling a flat torque character to be achieved. The long, race-style intake funnels contribute to the robust low-end torque. The shape and length of the two funnels are different, which helps to achieve a smooth torque feeling. The carefully designed downdraft-style intake layout contributes to improved response, and overall engine height is minimized for a more compact engine.

An electronic throttle valve system enables the ECU to control the volume of both the fuel (via fuel injectors) and the air (via throttle valves) delivered to the engine. Ideal fuel injection and throttle valve position results in smooth, natural engine response and the ideal engine output. Dual 50 mm throttle bodies help flow a large volume of air for quick, crisp response, and fine-atomizing injectors contribute to efficient combustion and engine response. Long-reach spark plugs were chosen to have more contact with the cooling jacket and help to prevent engine knock.

Similar to Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX-10R supersport flagship motorcycle, the intake port exits are machined in two stages (first along with the valve seats, then again at an inclined angle) to create a smoother, straighter path for intake air as it enters the combustion chamber. Intake ports are polished – another tuning trick often seen on high-performance motorcycles – further contributing to increased performance. Lightweight cast pistons minimize reciprocating weight, which contributes to high-rpm performance and a low-friction molybdenum coating on the skirts, helping reduce mechanical loss.

Exhaust ports feature D-shaped cross-sections that efficiently expel spent gases for increased performance. Like the intake ports, the exhaust ports are polished to help increase performance. Hydroformed header pipes transition from D-shaped cross-sections, matching the exhaust ports, to circular. Downstream, their diameter increases before joining at the collector and entering the silencer – a design that contributes to both power and quick engine response. A patent-pending, innovative balancer weight layout and compact oil pan contribute to the compact engine design. Baffle plates in the oil pan help to ensure that the oil pump is fed with oil even at extreme angles of roll. A large-capacity radiator is ideally situated at the front behind the prominent grill, where it can easily receive cooling air, and is positioned so that it is protected by both the grill and the frame.

CVT WITH CENTRIFUGAL CLUTCH

Complementing the high-torque response of the powerful 999cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, the CVT and centrifugal clutch are key to superior acceleration control at very slow speeds. The centrifugal clutch is located between the crankshaft and CVT drive pulley. This position allows it to eliminate the shock of the CVT belt engaging, which facilitates smooth departures from a stop. By eliminating the shock of the CVT belt engaging, the centrifugal clutch facilitates precise throttle control when navigating rock gardens or other tricky terrain and helps to reduce stress to the high-grade CVT belt. The CVT and transmission ratios were selected to offer optimum ride feel while ensuring stable engine braking characteristics. The engine braking offers reassuring support when descending steep inclines.

The Teryx KRX4 1000s use a large-volume CVT, centrifugal clutch, and high-quality belt to cope with the great power and high-rpm operation of the parallel twin engine, contributing to great durability and long life. The three-position transmission (High, Low, and Reverse) enables the Teryx KRX4 1000 to take on open range as well as tackle tricky technical courses.

ON-THE-FLY ELECTRICALLY SELECTABLE 4WD & FRONT DIFFERENTIAL LOCK

The Teryx KRX4 1000s feature electronically selectable 4WD, and front differential lock allows drivers to quickly and easily switch between drive systems to suit changing terrain and applications while on the go. When a new driving mode is selected, the system engages instantly and smoothly, allowing the driver to control when 4WD or the front differential lock is activated. Locking the front differential causes the front wheels to act as a single axle, preventing wheels from free spinning in low traction situations and providing increased traction when riding over challenging terrain.

POWER MODE SELECTION

Two power modes allow drivers to set power delivery to suit preference and conditions. Full Power mode delivers a quick and powerful response from the engine, while a milder throttle response is offered by Low Power mode, ideal for low-speed control when tackling challenging terrain.

CHASSIS

The Teryx KRX4 1000s feature a highly rigid frame with integrated ROPS that was designed using Kawasaki’s advanced dynamic rigidity analysis and incorporates the ROPS as a stressed member. The energy-absorbing ROPS design helps disperse stress, contributing to durability. The Teryx KRX4 1000 chassis design is based on the two-seater Teryx KRX 1000 from the front seats forward, while adding a middle portion between the front seats and cargo space to accommodate the rear seats. Engineers kept the wheelbase extension to a minimum and created sufficient space for rear passengers to be seated comfortably. The ROPS pillars feature an arched construction to help disperse stress. The sturdy frame construction was designed using advanced dynamic rigidity analysis to ensure minimum weight with maximum strength. The detailed analysis used during frame development results in an optimized frame design that uses minimal gussets with thicker walls reinforcing the frame at the engine and suspension mounts and other points of high, concentrated stress.

The wheels are positioned as far apart as possible to contribute to the overall stance found on the Teryx KRX4 1000. The 126-inch wheelbase, combined with the long wheel travel, contributes to performance and ride comfort, while its wide track helps the vehicle maintain its line when cornering.

The wheels at all four corners extend beyond the bodywork so the tires are the first part of the machine to encounter obstacles on the trail and allow for approach and departure angles of 90 degrees. A large wheel caster of 10 degrees was chosen to contribute to straight-line stability.

The angled shape of the underbody complements the already more than 14 inches of ground clearance. The undercarriage is covered with a combination of plastic and steel skid plates with more than 80% of the protection composed of steel pieces. Additional steel plates behind the front fenders offer further protection to the vehicle from rocks and other flying debris.

KAWASAKI ELECTRONIC CONTROL SUSPENSION (KECS)

Kawasaki Electronic Control Suspension takes the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS and eS Special Edition to the next level. High-performance FOX 2.5 Live Valve Internal Bypass shocks combined with a Bosch Electronic Control System are optimized with Kawasaki suspension settings to deliver a comfortable ride and enhanced platform across a wider range of riding situations. Dashboard switches on the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS and eS Special Edition allow drivers to select from three suspension modes (soft, normal, and firm) on-the-fly to suit different terrains and speeds.

Setting the bar for next-level performance, the KECS system takes into account input from the Bosch Electronic Control System, the engine ECU, and a steering angle sensor. The Semi-active Damping Control ECU then adjusts to the ground surface environment in real time to provide the ideal damping. The entire package has been fine-tuned by Kawasaki engineers to deliver optimum performance and ride comfort. Taking into account various factors such as speed, driver input, vehicle axis, terrain, and the number of passengers, the benefits of KECS are felt while out on the trails.

Dashboard switches on the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS and eS Special Edition allow drivers to select from three suspension modes (NORMAL, FIRM, and SOFT) on the fly to suit different terrains and vehicle speeds. NORMAL mode was designed for two passengers and settings are optimized to match the vehicle speed, contributing to ride comfort. FIRM is ideal when running four passengers and the firmer settings offer the same plush ride comfort and firm damping (anti-bottoming) as NORMAL mode does with two passengers while reducing speed and the amount of roll for increased handling. SOFT settings allow greater suspension action in comparison to NORMAL, resulting in increased ride comfort.

The Teryx KRX4 1000 eS and eS Special Edition features FOX’s unique internal bypass damping architecture with position-sensitive damping that changes depending on the operating zone of the suspension stroke to deliver a plush, predictable ride. When operating in the “Ride Zone,” a system of bypass valves and bleed holes allows fluid to bypass the damping piston, freeing up the suspension for a high level of comfort. When the compressed suspension enters the “Bump Zone,” fluid is forced through the piston’s compression valves, developing the firm damping required to resist bottoming. During shock extension, when the suspension enters the “Catch Zone,” fluid is forced to move through the piston’s rebound valves, again developing firmness to prevent harsh top-out.

FOX’s Live Valve technology complements the inherent performance and comfort achieved by the Internal Bypass design, using a semi-active valve to instantly adapt to any terrain by adjusting compression damping in real-time to maximize comfort, handling, and minimize bottoming-out.

Damping character is set according to the Suspension Mode selected.

Double wishbone front suspension offers 18.6-inches of travel, while at the rear, the 4-link trailing-arm suspension delivers 21.1-inches of travel. This rear suspension design also minimizes change to the toe-in over the suspension stroke, which helps with straight-line stability as well as contributing to improved handling during high-speed cornering. Steel suspension knuckles have been incorporated to contribute to the side x side’s durability. In addition to off-road capability, the suspension’s ability to soak up bumps with minimal disturbance to the cabin contributes to ride comfort.

LARGE-DIAMETER HYDRAULIC DISC BRAKES

The Teryx KRX4 1000s feature large-diameter disc brakes to deliver superb braking force. Four large 10-inch stainless steel rotors with a thickness of 5.8 mm are stopped by twin-piston calipers with 32mm pistons gripping the front discs, while single-piston calipers with 38mm pistons slow the rear. As the driver pushes the brake pedal, the front brakes engage first, followed by the rear brakes. This offers a very natural, linear brake feel that facilitates precision brake force control. Scrapers were added on the inside of the rear brake discs to help remove mud. Pulling the parking brake lever activates the rear brakes.

31-inch TIRES WITH 15-inch ALUMINUM WHEELS

The Teryx KRX4 1000s are equipped with class-leading, large-diameter tires and 15-inch aluminium wheels. The 31-inch MAXXIS Carnivore tires were chosen to navigate small obstacles with greater ease than their smaller-diameter counterparts and help maintain its forward momentum. The tires’ off-road pattern offers enhanced grip for climbing over rocks in rock crawls, and their 8-ply construction offers excellent puncture resistance. The 15-inch aluminum wheels feature a long-spoke design that contributes to the sporty looks.

ELECTRIC POWER STEERING

Kawasaki’s high-grade electric power steering (EPS) system is designed to work best when you need it most: at extremely slow speed and when stopped. Turning the wheel causes a signal to be sent to the EPS ECU, initiating assistance. The ECU uses input from a vehicle speed sensor and torque sensor to determine the amount of steering assistance required from the system’s electric motor. At slow speed or when stopped, assistance is greatest; assistance is reduced as vehicle speed increases to ensure responsive steering.

The EPS system also enhances ride comfort and control by acting as a damping system. The inertia of the electric motor significantly reduces kickback to the steering wheel caused by shocks to the wheels when hitting small bumps or chop on the trail. The EPS system features two separate electronic maps (one for 2WD, one for 4WD) that help to maintain a more consistent steering feel, regardless of the mode selected.

TILT STEERING

The steering wheel has a range of approximately 47º of stepless adjustability, allowing drivers to set its position to suit their preference, as well as lift it out of the way to facilitate getting in and out of the vehicle. The steering wheel’s solid core also adds a feeling of rigidity ideal for sporty riding.

ROOMY INTERIOR

The cabin of the Teryx KRX4 1000 lineup offers plenty of room for a comfortable ride. It features four high-backed bucket seats and three-point seatbelts that support the driver and passengers during hard riding while providing comfortable seating during more leisurely riding. The seat’s ergonomic shape was designed to cradle the passenger and the sculpted shape of the backrest offers support from the shoulders to the sides, making it easy to relax and sink comfortably into the seat. The long, wide bottom cushion offers great leg support, further contributing to comfort and hip support, reducing fatigue on long rides. The bottom seat urethane is firm to offer the proper support and long-term comfort, while the back urethane is softer. A slip-resistant material offers the comfort and performance needed, regardless of weather conditions. All four seats offer ample legroom and are complemented by lever-adjustable driver and passenger seats in the front with a total forward-rearward range of 6-inches. A tilted steering wheel allows the driver to further fine-tune their position for control and comfort as well as create more room for getting in and out of the vehicle when needed.

Thanks to the large design of the cabin, the rear allows for a full-sized adult to sit comfortably in the rear seats. The rear console height was set to avoid disturbing passenger’s knees and ensure ample foot space. A wide and adjustable T-handle grip contributes to front passenger comfort, while rear passengers can utilize a grab bar that extends across the rear of the front seats. The low, flat floor design helps facilitate getting in and out of the unit. The tall doors feature both internal and external door handles and have built-in armrests that add to driver and passenger comfort.

All of the controls are positioned within an easy reach of the driver and a gate-style shift lever contributes to excellent shifting. The dashboard features a number of convenient storage spaces, including a water-resistant storage container located above the center console, easy-access pocket in the center console, passenger-side glovebox and additional storage under the front-left and right-rear seats. A total of five cup holders offer plenty of storage places for drinks on the trail with two located in the center console between the front seats, one in the front passenger door and two in the center console between the rear seats. A DC socket integrated into the dashboard provides a power supply (up to 120 W) for accessory items or personal devices.

TFT COLOR INSTRUMENTATION

Positioned above the steering wheel, the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS features a large 7-inch all-digital instrumentation screen that offers at-a-glance information to the driver. The display offers three selectable modes (digital, analogue, and simple) and the background can be set in either black or white to suit preference. Screen brightness adjusts automatically to suit available light and can also be set manually to suit preference. The multi-function display includes features such as speedometer, tachometer, fuel gauge, gear indicator (L, H, N, R) driving mode (2WD/4WD/4WD+Diff Lock), power mode (full/low), suspension mode (soft, normal, firm), clock, CVT temperature, digital tachometer, odometer, dual trip meters, total time, trip time, average speed, water temperature, battery voltage, Bluetooth indicator, telephone call indicator, mail indicator, economical riding indicator, maintenance reminder, neutral indicator, reverse indicator, headlight high-beam indicator, battery warning lamp, EPS warning lamp, CVT belt warning lamp, seatbelt warning lamp, parking indicator lamp, oil warning lamp, water temperature lamp, and engine check lamp.

LARGE REAR CARRIER SPACE

The roomy, rear carrier space is large enough to accommodate up to a 32-inch spare tire and has a load capacity of 350 pounds. The carrier’s recessed bottom helps prevent a cooler box or other cargo items from moving around. Cargo can be secured using the four cargo hooks built into the carrier bottom.

CAPABLE, TOUGH, SLEEK STYLING

The Teryx KRX4 1000 lineup features capable, tough and sleek styling which highlights its trail-conquering, off-road potential, while giving it a strong family resemblance. Its long wheelbase, combined with high fenders designed to show off its massive shock units and long wheel travel, more than hints at its off-road capabilities. The tough, aggressive front end – an image emphasized by its wide stance – is complemented by sleek bodywork that flows from its front to its rear.

The imposing chassis and its visually massive components convey solid performance. The hood was made as low as possible to enhance the driver’s view of the trail ahead. The enormous front grill provides cooling air to the radiator while adding to the tough, aggressive front end. The sporty intake contributes to radiator cooling and acts as a heat sink when stopped.

LED headlights include high and low beams, as well as line-type LED position lamps. Their wide position reinforces the aggressive image and wide, stable stance of the Teryx KRX4 1000. The large wheel-gap created by the high fenders shows off the suspension components and their long travel, reminding the viewer of the superb off-road capabilities. The front fenders and the front of the doors were cleverly designed to be slimmer to offer the driver a clear view of the front tire – an advantage when navigating tricky rock crawling sections.

The 15-inch aluminum wheels featuring a long-spoke design add to the sporty appearance. The angled design of the underbody emphasizes the high ground clearance. In addition to contributing to ride comfort, the tall design of the doors creates a sporty image by giving the ROPS a low-profile look. Intakes in the rear fenders direct fresh air into the engine compartment. Further emphasizing the ample rear wheel travel, the tall rear ride height provides an aggressive, forward-leaning stance while the LED taillights contribute to the stylish rear end.

AMPLE ACCESSORIES

Owners looking to accessorize their machine will be happy with Kawasaki’s wide range of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories which are designed for enhanced convenience, comfort, and style. The Kawasaki Genuine Accessories were designed in conjunction with the Teryx KRX4 1000, providing an unmatched fit and finish. There are more than 50 available accessories including full and half windshields, multiple roof options, and vehicle protection components, including front and rear bumper, additional skid plates, a-arm and trailing arm guards. Owners can also add LED light bars, a dome light, rearview and side mirrors, an audio system and winch. Pre-selected accessories packages are also available.

KAWASAKI TERYX KRX4 1000 eS SPECIAL EDITION

• High-Grade Hifonics Audio System

• WARN VRX 45 Powersport Winch

• KQR Sport Roof

• Special Edition Color and Graphics

In addition to all of the great features found on the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS, the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS Special Edition comes equipped with a WARN VRX 45 powersport winch, high-grade Hifonics audio system, KQR Sport Roof and Special Edition colors and graphics. The WARN VRX 45 Powersport winch offers 50’ of durable, aircraft-grade 1⁄4-inch steel rope backed by a 4,500 lb. capacity. A high-grade Hifonics audio system allows drivers to add a musical accompaniment to their off-road adventures and is complete with four 6.5-inch door speakers and a 12-inch subwoofer for excellent sound. The 600-watt 5-channel stereo offers Bluetooth/AM/FM and Apple Control that enables compatible Apple devices to be controlled by the stereo. The KQR Sport Roof features quick-release capabilities and helps to shelter passengers from harsh weather and sun. It also has pre-configured mounts that allow for the addition of up to six accessory LED dome lights. The Teryx KRX4 1000 eS Special Edition is equipped with special Metallic Flat Raw Graystone colors and graphics that are complemented by gold wheels for a high-class image.

KAWASAKI TERYX KRX4 1000 SE

• FOX 2.5 Podium LSC Shocks

• WARN VRX 45 Powersport Winch

• KQR Sport Roof

• Multi-Function All-Digital Instrumentation

The Teryx KRX4 1000 SE is built with many of the same features found on the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS as well as several distinctive components that make it stand out. Similar to the Teryx KRX4 1000 eS Special Edition, the Teryx KRX4 1000 SE is fitted with a WARN VRX 45 powersport winch and KQR Sport Roof to enhance the riding experience out on the trails. Additional unique features include conventional (non-electronic control) suspension and multi-function all-digital instrumentation.

Complementing the long suspension arms are massive FOX 2.5 PODIUM LSC shock units that soak up obstacles and contribute to ride comfort. The high-performance, single-chamber gas-charged piggyback shocks offer excellent fade-resistant damping performance, even in tough conditions. An adjustable preload and 24-way compression damping enable precise setting adjustments. The settings have been optimized for the 4-seater Teryx KRX4 1000 SE to offer a balance of ride composure in all speed ranges and driver and passenger comfort.

An all-digital instrumentation is positioned above the steering wheel to offer at-a-glance information. The display’s white backlighting has three selectable brightness levels and boasts a variety of multi-function display features. Display features include a bar-style tachometer, digital speedometer, bar-style fuel gauge, gear indicator (L, H, N, R), power mode, driving mode (2WD/4WD/4WD+Diff Lock) indicator, economical riding indicator, clock, odometer, dual trip meters, hour meter, water temperature, digital battery gauge, bar-style CVT temperature, seatbelt warning lamp, oil warning lamp, engine check lamp, water temperature warning lamp, neutral indicator lamp, reverse indicator lamp, parking indicator lamp, EPS warning lamp, and CVT belt warning lamp.

Kawasaki Teryx KRX4 1000 SE

Color: Lime Green/Metallic Onyx Black

MSRP: $27,499

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Teryx KRX4 1000 eS

Color: Metallic Flat Raw Graystone/Candy Steel Furnace Orange

MSRP: $28,499

Availability: Now

Kawasaki Teryx KRX4 1000 eS Special Edition

Color: Metallic Flat Raw Graystone

MSRP: $29,999

Availability: Now