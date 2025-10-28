KawasakiLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsPrevious Top Daily StoriesTop News EnewsletterTop Stories

Kawasaki expands adventure lineup with new 2026 KLE500 ABS

The StaffOctober 28, 2025

As reported earlier by Rider Magazine, Kawasaki is adding a new midsize adventure model to its 2026 lineup: the KLE500 ABS, available in standard and SE trims. The new model slots neatly between the Versys-X 300 and the KLR650, offering a balance of approachability, price, and performance for on- and off-road riders.

Kawasaki has slotted the KLE500 models neatly between its Versys-X 300 and the KLR650, offering a balance of approachability, price, and performance for on- and off-road riders. (Photos: Kawasaki Motor Corp. USA)

Powered by the 451cc liquid-cooled parallel twin found in the Eliminator, Ninja 500, and Z500, the KLE500 features a 6-speed transmission with an assist-and-slipper clutch. A steel trellis frame uses the engine as a stressed member, while a KYB 43mm inverted fork and Uni-Trak rear shock deliver 8.3 inches and 7.9 inches of wheel travel, respectively. Ground clearance is listed at 6.8 inches.

Braking is handled by dual Nissin two-piston calipers with a 300mm front and 230mm rear disc, paired with switchable ABS. The adventure-ready chassis rolls on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with IRC GP-410 tires.

The KLE500 ABS offers a 33.8-inch seat height, a 4.2-gallon fuel tank, and a three-position adjustable windscreen, along with an aluminum skid plate.

Instrumentation includes an LCD screen with smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki's Rideology app, allowing riders to log routes, view bike data, and receive notifications.

Special Edition

The SE (Special Edition) trim adds premium touches, including a 4.3-inch color TFT display, a taller windscreen, larger skidplate, reinforced handguards, and LED turn signals (the LED headlight and taillight are standard).

Kawasaki's Special Edition KLE500 adds premium touches, including a 4.3-inch color TFT display, a taller windscreen, a larger skidplate, reinforced handguards, and LED turn signals (the LED headlight and taillight are standard).

Kawasaki will offer a range of factory accessories, including hard luggage, heated grips, a USB-C port, a centerstand, and an engine guard.

2026 KLE500 models and pricing

Kawasaki KLE500 ABS

  • Color: Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony
  • MSRP: $6,599
  • Availability: Early 2026 

Kawasaki KLE500 SE ABS

  • Color: Pearl Blizzard White, Metallic Bluish Green
  • MSRP: $7,499
  • Availability: Early 2026

The StaffOctober 28, 2025

