MIC releases 2022 yearly reference book

The Motorcycle Industry Council has announced that its 2022 Motorcycle Statistical Annual is now available online. The nationwide report gives a comprehensive look at who is buying and using which products. It can provide dealers with broad industry data about national trends, and provide both vehicle and accessory manufacturers with consumer demographics information that can help with decision making.

"This is the signature production of the MIC Research & Statistics Department and essential knowledge for powersports industry leaders and staff," said Lisa Delaney, membership manager, MIC. "It's one of our most valuable MIC member benefits, available to those who log in at our website. For non-members, the annual is available for $495."

The 2022 stat annual reveals valuable information about vehicle population, owner demographics, product use, sales, market share, manufacturers, distributors and retail outlets nationwide. It looks at new motorcycle purchasers and compares older and younger buyers. It has a section about the effects of COVID-19 on the industry and a section about how fuel prices influence the market. There is also a page featuring consumer views on electric vehicles.

The MIC Motorcycle Statistical Annuals go back to 1977. MIC members can find them all by logging in, going to the Member Reports section, and clicking on Statistical Annuals.