NPDA reveals 2025 board of directors election results

The National Powersports Dealer Association’s (NPDA) 2025 board of directors election took place from Dec. 9-15, and the tribe has spoken (dealer members) — the six incumbents running for re-election all held their seats for another two years.

Seven of the 14 board positions were up for election, with seven candidates vying for board positions. Of the seven available spots, the remaining one has been filled by a dealer with extensive ties to the powersports industry.

According to NPDA bylaws, only dealers with a current membership were eligible to vote. Affiliate members were not eligible.

Re-elected to terms that end Dec. 31, 2026, are the first six dealers:

Jay Goodart, Lawless Harley-Davidson, Missouri

Michael Kiley, Tytler’s Cycle and Moto Union, Wisconsin

John Leach, Pete’s Cycle, Maryland

Donald B. Meyers, Jr., Harley-Davidson of Baltimore, Maryland

Mark J. Sheffield, Woods Cycle Country, Texas

Brett Tekavec, Harley-Davidson of Washington, DC and Queen City Harley-Davidson, Ohio

Justin Alpiser, Team Powersports, North Carolina, was elected to his first term.



Board members completing their two-year term ending Dec. 31, 2025, are as follows:

Bob Althoff, Farrow Harley-Davidson, Ohio (Chairman and Founding Board Member)

Bob Kee, Destination Cycle, Texas (Vice Chairman and Founding Board Member)

Kim Harrison, Coleman Powersports, Virginia (Secretary/Treasurer and Founding Board Member)

Jayson Davis, Powersports of Greenville, South Carolina

George Gatto, Three Rivers Harley-Davidson and Gatto Cycle Shop, Pennsylvania

Mark Peterson, Southwest Superbikes, Texas

Gail Worth, Shawnee Cycle and Powersports, Kansas

Since its founding in May 2021, the NPDA now has membership from more than 350 powersports dealership locations in 49 states and Puerto Rico.