Elway Powersports acquires Wyoming dealership

Elway Powersports has acquired TNT Motorsports in Laramie, Wyoming, marking its fifth dealership purchase in under two years. The dealership name will be changed to Elway Powersports of Laramie and will continue to represent Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Sea-Doo, Honda and Yamaha.

Nestled at the base of the Snowy Range Mountains, the former TNT Motorsports has been servicing customers since 1997, when the Andy and Joy Thompson first opened the dealership.

“I am grateful to our loyal customer and amazing employees who have become friends over the last 26 years,” said Andy Thompson. “I have been asked to stay on with Elway Powersports and hope to see a continuation of the friendly service and family atmosphere that TNT Motorsports was known for.”

“Everyone in the industry seems to know TNT and Andy,” said Michael Maledon, president of Elway Powersports. “Being only an hour north of our Colorado dealerships, and one of the top snowmobile destinations in the country, we thought it would be a great fit for our existing platform. After our mutual introduction, I drove up to see Andy and we had a handshake deal 30 minutes later. Andy’s enthusiasm and passion for recreation, along with his commitment to taking care of customers, is what Elway Powersports is all about.”