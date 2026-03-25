NPA promotes Perry to VP of sales operations

National Powersport Auctions announced the promotion of Brandon Perry to vice president of sales operations.

National Powersport Auctions promotes Brandon Perry to vice president of sales operations. (Photo: NPA)

In his new role, Perry will be responsible for optimizing NPA’s front-end processes, systems, and go-to-market strategies across the organization. He will work closely with NPA leadership to ensure continued alignment, operational efficiency, and scalability as the company grows.

Perry began his career in the powersports industry at 19, working at the dealer level in a variety of sales roles, from internet sales manager to general sales manager. His hands-on dealership experience provided a strong foundation and a firsthand understanding of dealer operations, challenges, and opportunities.

Since joining the NPA in 2016, Perry has played a key role in developing and supporting the company’s inside sales team, the direct buy program, and leading efforts to restructure title departments across the organization — driving improved efficiency, consistency, and service for dealers and clients.

“I’m excited to step into this role and continue working on new initiatives that truly shape the way we do business,” says Perry. “My focus has always been on creating real, lasting impact for our teams, our partners, and the dealers we serve. I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve started and pushing it even further.”

With this promotion, NPA says it’s reinforcing its commitment to leadership that drives smarter operations and stronger partnerships throughout the powersports industry.